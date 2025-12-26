'Irresponsible': China Condemns US Pentagon Report, Rejects Claims Of Undermining India Ties

China on Thursday strongly criticised a Pentagon report that alleged Beijing was seeking to exploit easing border tensions with India to weaken New Delhi’s ties with Washington, calling the document “irresponsible” and misleading.

Responding to the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said it distorted China’s defence policy and attempted to sow discord between China and other countries. “The Pentagon’s report distorts China’s defence policy, sows discord between China and other countries, and aims at finding a pretext for the US to maintain its military supremacy,” Lin told a media briefing, adding that China firmly opposed the report.

The criticism followed the release of the US Department of War’s annual report to Congress titled Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2025. The document claimed that China was likely seeking to capitalise on de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India to stabilise bilateral ties and prevent a further deepening of US-India relations. It also highlighted growing defence and space cooperation between China and Pakistan, suggesting Beijing had “likely considered” establishing a military base there.

Separately, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang also rejected the report, accusing Washington of misrepresenting China’s military intentions. “The US releases such reports year after year, grossly interfering in China’s internal affairs,” Zhang said at a separate briefing. He described the document as full of “erroneous understandings and geopolitical bias”, alleging it exaggerated the so-called “Chinese military threat” to mislead the international community.

“We express our strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this,” Zhang said, urging the US to stop fabricating false narratives and provoking confrontation.

Addressing references to India-China relations, Lin said Beijing approached ties with New Delhi from a long-term and strategic perspective. “We stand ready to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, promote cooperation, and properly handle differences with India, and advance a sound and stable bilateral relationship,” he said.

On the border issue, Lin stressed that it remained a bilateral matter between China and India. “The current border situation between the two countries is generally stable with smooth communication channels,” he said, opposing what he described as “groundless and irresponsible comments” by third parties.

The US report referred to a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024, shortly after an agreement to disengage from remaining standoff points along the LAC. It said the meeting marked the beginning of regular high-level engagements, including discussions on border management, flights, visas and exchanges between academics and journalists.

The report also noted that China considers issues such as Taiwan, the South China Sea, the Senkaku Islands and Arunachal Pradesh as part of its “core interests”, and highlighted Beijing’s expanding military footprint and overseas ambitions, including possible facilities in Pakistan.

China has rejected these assertions, reiterating that its defence policy is defensive in nature and that US reports misrepresent its intentions.