Gaming addict former help arrested for rape and murder of IRS officer's daughter

Shocking details have emerged in the Delhi IRS officer’s daughter sexual assault and murder case, with police stating that the accused, a former domestic help, was involved in a separate molestation incident in his locality in Alwar just a day before the killing.

Police have identified the suspect as Rahul, a former domestic help who had been fired about a month and a half ago.

He has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting and then killing the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer by strangulation using a mobile charging cable.

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The victim had completed her engineering degree and was preparing for the UPSC examination. The incident occurred when she was alone at home, as her parents had gone to the gym in the Amar Colony area of southeast Delhi.

(This is a developing story.)