IRS officer's daughter rape-murder case: Accused sent to 7 days judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday remanded Rahul Meena, the 19-year-old domestic help accused of raping and murdering the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service officer at her South Delhi residence, to seven days of judicial custody, marking the end of four days of police interrogation and the beginning of a deeper forensic push to build the case against him.

The victim, a 22-year-old IIT Delhi graduate and first-time UPSC aspirant, was found dead at her family's home in Kailash Hills. By all accounts, she had been living with quiet purpose, preparing for the civil services examination, having even set aside a separate study room on the terrace to concentrate on her goal. That life was cut short, police say, by a man who had worked in the very household she called home.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Devanshi Janmeja passed the remand order at the Saket court after hearing submissions from the Delhi Police, who had originally registered an FIR at the Amar Colony police station. Meena was arrested on 22 April at a hotel in Dwara, with investigators having traced the route he took to flee to the national capital following the crime.

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During the custody period, police recovered two mobile phones: one belonging to the victim, which Meena is alleged to have taken with him after the incident, and a second stolen handset he was reportedly using whilst absconding. Forensic examination of both devices is now underway as investigators work to secure digital evidence and establish whether anyone else was involved.

Delhi Police had sought the fresh seven-day judicial custody to examine Meena's family members and verify the full scope of the crime. The investigation officer informed the court that cash and jewellery had also been recovered during the probe.

The defence, however, pushed back. Legal Aid counsel Sayantini Sahoo opposed the remand application, arguing that the police had already acted with commendable speed. "This is a sensitive case, and the police acted in a very prompt manner," she told the court, adding that Alwar, where the accused's connections lie, is only two and a half hours away, and that recovering his mobile phone need not take more than two days.

On the forensic front, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, confirmed that a DNA profiling report is expected within a fortnight. "DNA profiling will be done, and the report is expected to come within 15 days," he said, noting that nail scrapings, blood samples, and vaginal and anal swabs have all been preserved. A forensic expert separately highlighted the potential of newer technology in such cases, noting that rapid DNA profiling systems can now generate results "within approximately 90 to 120 minutes", a significant tool in time-sensitive investigations, particularly for reference samples.

According to police sources, Meena had entered the house under the guise of collecting money owed to him. During interrogation, he allegedly offered little in the way of explanation, claiming that "it just happened" following a dispute over payment, words that, in the shadow of a young woman's violent death, have done little to satisfy investigators or the public waiting for answers.

(With ANI inputs)