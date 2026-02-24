Is a BJP revolt the Samajwadi Party’s only lifeline in Yogi's Uttar Pradesh? Double-edged gamble of Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has revived his offer to BJP MLAs/leaders in Uttar Pradesh, suggesting a rebellion with 100 MLAs to trade the Chief Minister’s post. Indirectly hinting at Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Yadav said that both wants to be the Chief Minister but the one who will bring the MLAs will get the top post.

"Both want to be the CM. Who will bring (the MLAs), will get the opportunity. There will not be a better opportunity than this,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav revived his offer, saying that Yogi Adityanath is out of the country and hinted that this may be the right time for rebellion.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place in 2027 when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will look to regain power for the third straight term, if the BJP doesn’t carry out a reshuffle at the state level. But what is interesting is that Akhilesh Yadav, the former leader of the opposition and SP supremo, is trying to poach MLAs a year before the polls. This is the second time Yadav has made such an offer.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the SP was decimated in the BJP’s storm and could win only 47 seats while the saffron party got 312 seats out of the 403 seats. In the 2022 assembly elections, the SP increased its tally to 111 but could not stop the BJP from securing a clear majority with 255 seats.

However, Akhilesh Yadav’s rebellion offer to the BJP deputy Chief Ministers can be perceived either way. According to critics, the offer can send a message to Akhilesh supporters that the Samajwadi Party may be feeling too weak or sidelined in the state politics that it now needs BJP MLAs’ support to form a government. This also indicates that the Samajwadi Party may be feeling a no-match for the BJP machinery or Akhilesh Yadav’s charm may not be enough to pull voters awy from Yogi Adityanath.

Analysts also say that Akhilesh Yadav’s offer hints at the growing aspirations of leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Uttar Pradesh unit, where not only one, but multiple leaders are in the queue to stake claim at the top post. They say that Yadav may be trying to highlight the storm brewing inside the UP BJP leadership. With this slugfest, what happens in 2027 will be an interesting thing to watch.