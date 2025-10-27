Is A Sluggish Judiciary Holding Indian Economy Back? US Researcher’s Viral Claim Sparks Debate

A US-based PhD researcher, Nicholas Decker, has ignited a storm of discussion on social media after arguing that India’s judicial inefficiency is one of the biggest brakes on its economic potential. In a detailed post that went viral on X (formerly Twitter), Decker contended that ‘much of India’s stagnation is due to its judicial system,’ citing decades of data and examples that highlight how legal gridlock distorts everything from business decisions to labor markets.

A Nation Stuck in Legal Limbo

Decker points to staggering figures: more than 5 crore cases are pending in Indian courts — and no one knows the exact number. The Supreme Court alone has about 88,417 cases, with over 18,000 cases pending for over three decades.

According to government estimates from 2018, it would take 324 years to clear the backlog at the current pace. Since then, Decker notes, the number of cases has doubled. India has just 21 judges per million people — compared to 150 in the US and 200 in the EU.

“The rule of law,” Decker wrote, “is positively extinct at that ratio.”

This chronic backlog has far-reaching consequences: it makes contract enforcement unreliable, slows business expansion, and discourages foreign investment.

How Slow Courts Strangle Enterprise

In his analysis, Decker connects judicial inefficiency to India’s fragmented business landscape. He cites a 2000s randomized study by economists Nicholas Bloom and colleagues on Indian textile mills near Mumbai, which found that every one of the 126 firms surveyed was family-run.

The strongest predictor of firm size wasn’t profitability or productivity — it was simply the number of male family members. This family-centric model, Decker argues, is not cultural conservatism but a rational response to a weak legal system.

Without functioning courts to enforce contracts or protect ownership, business owners avoid delegating power or bringing in professional managers — fearing fraud or takeover. “If the courts were efficient enough to be a check on fraud, owners could trust their managers and implement better practices,” Decker wrote. “Instead, we are stuck in a world which no one wants.”

That “world” results in massive misallocation of resources. Studies by Hsieh and Klenow have estimated that fixing such distortions could raise Indian productivity by up to 40–60%, though Decker calls that optimistic. Even conservative estimates suggest that streamlining court efficiency alone could boost output by 4% nationwide.

Justice Delayed, Growth Denied

Legal paralysis also affects labor markets. India’s labor laws make it difficult to fire workers — and when disputes arise, they often take decades to resolve.

Decker highlights the Bharat Forge v. Uttam Manohar Nakate case, where a worker fired for repeatedly sleeping on duty in 1983 was reinstated by local courts and only finally dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2005.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Decker wrote, arguing that firms avoid hiring to sidestep such risks. “Making it harder to fire workers prevents expansion of productive businesses.”

Multinational companies, he added, are especially deterred — since they lack the family networks that local firms use to bypass legal uncertainty. The result: fewer global entrants, less competition, and weaker management standards.

The Hidden Cost: 10% of GDP

Perhaps the most striking claim in Decker’s post is that India’s inefficient judiciary costs the economy around 10% of its GDP every year — roughly the same as some low-end estimates of the long-term cost of climate change.

India spends only 0.1% of GDP on its judicial system, among the lowest ratios in the world. There are over 5,600 unfilled judicial vacancies, including hundreds in high courts. Judges are appointed through a slow and politically fraught “collegium” system, which Decker argues encourages inertia.

He also points to procedural issues — excessive adjournments, verbose judgments, and a lack of penalties for delay — as symptoms of a judiciary that “lacks urgency and does not recognize the damage it has done to India.”

What Reform Could Look Like

Decker calls for radical expansion and modernization of India’s lower courts, turning district judgeships into civil-service-style positions to speed appointments and reduce vacancies. He advocates for limits on adjournments, dismissal of cases for repeated delays, and shorter, clearer judgments to improve efficiency.

“India needs judicial reform not as a political slogan,” he wrote, “but as an economic necessity.”

Until that happens, Decker warns, the judiciary will remain an unseen but powerful obstacle between India’s vast human potential and its long-promised economic future.