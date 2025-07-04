Months ahead of the Bihar assembly election, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is making all the bargains to make it to the RJD-led grand alliance. Jan Suraaj, a party founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor is also making its debut for the assembly elections. It earlier contested the Bihar bypolls. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Friday dismissed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM )'s push to join the opposition alliance in Bihar, saying Asaduddin Owaisi's party holds no importance in the state. His remarks came after AIMIM's Bihar unit wrote to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, requesting to be included in the Mahagathbandhan, which is part of the larger INDIA bloc.

Kishor said it was up to the INDIA alliance to decide on Owaisi's entry, but made it clear that AIMIM has no political impact in Bihar. "The kind of politics Owaisi has been doing for many years, the places where he contests elections, the entire country knows where and how he contests elections. Now, if he wants to join the INDIA alliance, that is for him and the people of the INDIA alliance to decide. For us, Asaduddin Owaisi is not a factor in Bihar," he told ANI.

The statement comes amid renewed efforts by AIMIM to forge ties with the opposition ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled later this year. Earlier this week, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that AIMIM is in touch with some leaders in the Mahagathbandhan regarding alliance discussions for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, due later this year, and also asserted that his party wants to keep the NDA out of power in Bihar.

Owaisi said that AIMIM's Bihar state President, Akhtarul Iman, has spoken to the leaders of Mahagathbandhan about a future alliance in the Bihar assembly polls. "Our State President, Akhtarul Iman, has spoken to some leaders in the Mahagathbandhan, and he has categorically stated that we do not want the BJP or NDA to come back in power in Bihar. Now it is up to these political parties that want to prevent the NDA from returning to power in Bihar. Five years ago, I had also tried it personally. Nothing came out of it," Owaisi told ANI.

"This time also our state president is trying. But it is up to them. We will be contesting elections in Seemanchal and outside Seemanchal also. If they are not ready, I am ready to contest everywhere. Wait for the time to come. It is too early to announce the exact number," he added. (With ANI inputs)