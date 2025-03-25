Is Bengal Govt Under Mamata Banerjee Running 'Hindu Hatao' Campaign? DNA Decodes

With the Bengal Assembly elections set to take place in 2026, political battles and counterattacks have already begun, centred around the ongoing 'Hindu Hatao' campaign. The tension is rising as accusations surface regarding the targeting of Hindu voters in the state.

One of the major allegations is that Hindus are being removed from the voter list, with claims that they are being labelled as Bangladeshis and consequently stripped of their voting rights. These accusations have been circulating for some time and the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has recently brought these concerns to the forefront.

While accusing the ruling government, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari named the district and claimed that in the Nadia district of West Bengal, Hindu names are being fraudulently removed from the voter list. He further alleged that the names of 98 Hindu voters were removed simply for speaking Hindi.

Watch Today's Full Episode

In the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured 77 out of 294 seats, with a vote share of 38.15 per cent, while, TMC won 215 seats with 48 per cent of the vote. This means that if BJP's Adhikari gets the 6 per cent he is referring to, TMC's vote share would drop to 42 per cent, while the BJP gain to 44 per cent of the vote. Adhikari is hopeful about winning over Hindu voters, which is likely why polarization in Bengal is already visible a year before the elections.