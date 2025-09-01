Is Fuelling India’s Fault Lines Trump’s New Tactic To Settle Scores?

New Delhi: In an alarming turn, the Trump administration appears to be deliberately fuelling unrest in India by exploiting its internal divisions. Growing evidence suggests that what began as a diplomatic rift is now dangerously veering into a campaign to destabilise the country from within--through caste, class, and calculated misinformation. A senior White House official, Peter Navarro’s recent comments has raised serious concerns about American intentions.

Navarro, who serves as President Trump’s top trade advisor, made controversial remarks during a Fox News interview, directly addressing Indian citizens instead of the government, a break from diplomatic norms. His statement targeting India’s Brahmin community, accusing them of profiteering at the public’s expense, is being seen as a red flag in New Delhi.

US Meddling In India's Domestic Sphere

Diplomatic exchanges are traditionally conducted between governments, not through public broadcasts aimed at citizens. Navarro’s direct appeal to Indians, bypassing the elected leadership, is widely viewed as an intentional attempt to undermine India's sovereignty and democratic framework.

This provocative approach comes despite sustained efforts by Indian leaders over decades to strengthen ties with Washington. Former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh both laid critical groundwork for deeper Indo-US cooperation, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi further bolstered the relationship. In fact, Modi openly backed Trump’s re-election bid in 2019, coining the slogan “Ab ki Baar, Trump Sarkar”.

Yet, the Trump administration has taken a sharply antagonistic stance. Some analysts believe the shift stems from India’s refusal to endorse Trump’s bid for a Nobel Peace Prize, particularly after New Delhi refuted his false claim of mediating a ceasefire during a brief India-Pakistan flare-up in May.

Strategic Punishment Disguised As Policy

Following the fallout, Washington imposed steep tariffs, up to 50%, on Indian goods, allegedly linked to New Delhi’s purchase of discounted Russian crude. However, major financial outlets like Jefferies and The New York Times have revealed that the sanctions were less about oil and more about personal political vendettas.

While the US continues to engage with other Russian oil buyers, including China, with relative restraint, India has been disproportionately penalised. Navarro has gone as far as calling India an “oil money laundromat” and a “strategic freeloader”, all while twisting imagery of India’s cultural heritage, such as Modi’s meditation in saffron robes, into political attacks.

Aligning With The Opposition?

More troubling still is the synchronisation of US rhetoric with talking points often used by India's opposition parties. Navarro and other senior Trump officials have accused “India’s richest families” and “Big Oil” of benefitting from Russian imports while ordinary Indians suffer, an argument echoed by Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP Udit Raj even publicly supported Navarro’s caste-based criticism, stating that upper-caste corporate entities are indeed benefitting disproportionately. This rare alignment between foreign officials and domestic opposition figures raises questions about foreign influence in India’s internal political narrative.

Caste, Class, And What’s Next?

The Trump administration's decision to frame India’s energy strategy as a caste and class issue marks a dangerous escalation. Navarro’s reference to “Brahmins profiteering” appears to be a calculated attempt to stoke historical societal divisions. With tensions already running high, the injection of caste discourse by a foreign power has deepened anxieties about external manipulation.

As per the reports, many observers now fear whether religious or communal lines will be targeted next, something that would mirror past US interventions in geopolitically sensitive regions.

A Pattern Of Disruption

Washington’s actions in South Asia have already contributed to instability. In Bangladesh, US backing of opposition groups and criticism of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, viewed as pro-India, has coincided with rising political violence and communal strife.

Meanwhile, Trump’s perceived support for Pakistan’s military leadership over its civilian government raises further alarm in New Delhi, reinforcing concerns that the US is pursuing a strategy aimed at countering India's regional influence.

A Dangerous Political Game

Trump’s aggressive posture towards India may be fuelled by personal grievances, but its consequences could be far-reaching. By targeting Indian business leaders, cultural symbols, and now caste dynamics, the Trump administration appears intent on pressuring New Delhi through destabilisation rather than dialogue.

India has sought to maintain a strategic balance in its global partnerships, purchasing energy from both Russia and the US, while continuing defence cooperation with Washington. Yet these efforts have been met with hostility instead of understanding.

With the stakes growing higher, Indian policymakers and citizens alike must remain vigilant. The language and tactics coming from the Trump administration no longer reflect mere policy differences; they signal a deliberate strategy to provoke internal fault lines.