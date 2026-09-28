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‘Is history repeating itself?’: Supreme Court invokes Nirbhaya case after string of rape cases in Delhi-NCR

Taking suo-moto cognisance of recent cases, the court has sought a response from the Delhi Police on recent sexual assault cases involving minors. The proceedings also examine security measures in public spaces, including patrolling, surveillance and lighting. Delhi authorities have proposed a dedicated women-led patrol force for vulnerable locations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 12:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
‘Is history repeating itself?’: Supreme Court invokes Nirbhaya case after string of rape cases in Delhi-NCR
Image Credit: Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI)

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‘Is history repeating itself?’: Supreme Court invokes Nirbhaya case after string of rape cases in Delhi-NCR
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