/Is ‘illegal commercial hub’ operating on govt land in Gurugram’s Sector 42? Plea demands demolition

Gurugram: A plea has been submitted to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), seeking demolitions of “illegal” commercial cluster allegedly operating on government land in Sector 42 near Golf Course Road. According to the complaint, the structures have come up without approvals and continue to function despite earlier official orders.
Filed by one Devendra Kumar Agrawal, a resident of the city who has flagged “continued encroachment” in Chakkarpur village, the representation has urged authorities to clear shops, eateries, meat outlets, courier offices, scrap units, pharmacies and material depots that he claims are running on land recorded under multiple khasra numbers, including 535, 536, 537, 538 and 540.
The complaint refers to a GMDA survey conducted on June 9, 2025, which, according to the application, found unauthorised commercial activity on the identified government land. Following this, the GMDA is said to have issued a restoration order on January 13, 2026, directing demolition. It also ordered that the land be returned to its original state.
Despite that order, the representation claims that the structures are still in place and commercial activity continues without interruption. The complainant has alleged that no visible enforcement action has followed the restoration direction so far.
The submission also mentions proceedings before the National Green Tribunal, where concerns related to environmental violations were forwarded to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board for examination. The complainant has stated that the matter is still awaiting action after the procedural steps.
The petition relies on Supreme Court directions in the Loganathan vs State of Tamil Nadu case. The order instructed civic bodies across states to identify illegal constructions and carry out enforcement action where required, including sealing and demolition. The complainant has also said that the GMDA was later included in related proceedings and asked to submit affidavits on action taken against such violations.
Another top court’s ruling cited in the representation is Rajendra Kumar Barjatya vs U.P. Avas Evam Vikas Parishad, where the court observed that illegal constructions should not be allowed to continue or be regularised simply because they have existed for a long time, and must be dealt with firmly.
Agrawal has sought immediate demarcation of the land, removal of encroachments and demolition of all structures that he says have come up without sanctioned plans or required approvals.
He has also urged the authorities to ensure full compliance with apex court’s directions on illegal constructions and land-use violations.
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