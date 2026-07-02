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Is ‘illegal commercial hub’ operating on govt land in Gurugram’s Sector 42? Plea demands demolition

According to the representation, shops, eateries, meat outlets, courier offices, scrap dealers, pharmacies and construction material depots have encroached upon government land falling under multiple khasra numbers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 05:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 05:40 AM IST
Is ‘illegal commercial hub’ operating on govt land in Gurugram’s Sector 42? Plea demands demolition
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

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