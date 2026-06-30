/Is increasing Bangladesh-Pakistan closeness a concern for India?

Around the same time, Dinesh Trivedi took charge in Dhaka as India’s new high commissioner to Bangladesh. He is the first politician to be appointed India’s envoy to Bangladesh since the two countries established diplomatic relations 55 years ago. After assuming office, he quoted a popular Bhupen Hazarika song and said that the two countries share the same sky and the same air. The comment triggered strong reactions in Bangladesh, where sections of opinion saw it as politically loaded.