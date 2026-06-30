/Is increasing Bangladesh-Pakistan closeness a concern for India?

New Delhi: Nearly four months after taking office, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tariq Rahman has returned home after completing his first foreign visit. His tour began in Malaysia and later took him to China, where he met President Xi Jinping. Before the visit, he was expected to choose between India, China and Saudi Arabia for his first overseas trip. He did not include India in his itinerary.
Around the same time, Dinesh Trivedi took charge in Dhaka as India’s new high commissioner to Bangladesh. He is the first politician to be appointed India’s envoy to Bangladesh since the two countries established diplomatic relations 55 years ago. After assuming office, he quoted a popular Bhupen Hazarika song and said that the two countries share the same sky and the same air. The comment triggered strong reactions in Bangladesh, where sections of opinion saw it as politically loaded.
Tensions between the two neighbours have been building over several issues. One of the most disputed is the allegation from Dhaka that India is pushing people across the border as part of “push-back” or “push-in”. A recent high-level meeting between border forces of the two countries in Delhi did not produce any outcome.
Hopes of better ties after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) came to power have faded. “Following Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman’s visit to Delhi, relations between the two countries were getting back to normal. But that hope has almost ended now. Relations are falling and the gains made over years are being undone one by one,” said a senior diplomat.
He said controversial statements by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and West Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari on alleged Bangladeshi nationals being pushed back across the border have added to the tensions. Dhaka described the remarks as provocative.
Indian officials accept that ties have worsened, but they blame part of it on Bangladesh moving closer to Pakistan. According to them, Bangladesh is working on a “strategic relationship” with Islamabad.
Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024, Bangladesh has moved closer to Pakistan, especially under the interim administration led by Professor Muhammad Yunus. Pakistani military officials have visited Dhaka multiple times, while both sides are exploring trade and education ties.
Indian officials had expected the Rahman government to keep some distance from Islamabad. That expectation has not been met.
That has disappointed New Delhi, which did not press for Rahman to make India his first foreign destination. Officials say the government kept a low-key response and made it clear that his choice of destination was not a major issue for India.
Bangladesh has witnessed major political developments in recent months. Recently, a small organisation called Bangladesh Azad Party, along with some Islamist groups, held a large protest outside the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. It caused a serious security concern.
Experts said, “It cannot happen without support from Pakistan’s intelligence agency. The ISI is trying to rebuild its influence in Bangladesh.”
They said Pakistan’s outreach in Bangladesh appears real and India has enough reason to be alert.
Indian officials say Pakistan is putting more emphasis on education, culture and trade than on defence cooperation. Scholarships have been announced for Bangladeshi students, academic exchanges have increased and a direct flight between Dhaka and Karachi has been planned.
“Our assessment is that defence ties cannot move too fast, so they are building connections through education and cultural engagement,” said a senior official in the Ministry of External Affairs.
Pakistan’s outreach also includes statements about shared history and youth cooperation. During a visit to Dhaka last year, Pakistan’s then foreign minister Ishaq Dar talked about a “shared dream” of linking cities from Karachi to Chattogram.
Many Indian analysts believe the legacy of the 1971 liberation war still has impact on politics in Bangladesh. Some believe that memories of the past still stand in the way of trust between the two countries.
At the same time, Indian officials and analysts say Pakistan’s economic woes limit how much influence it can have in Bangladesh. Some suggest that ties between Dhaka and Islamabad are still at an early stage and may not turn into a close long-term partnership.
Many policy experts believe India’s approach will influence how relations develop in the coming years. They say a balanced policy could help prevent further distance between Dhaka and New Delhi.
They say India has no issue with Bangladesh building cultural or economic ties with Pakistan, as long as it does not affect strategic interests.
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