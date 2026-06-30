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Is increasing Bangladesh-Pakistan closeness a concern for India?

Bangladesh’s ties with Pakistan have come up more often after recent political developments in Dhaka. India is adjusting its approach as regional equations change.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 04:31 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 04:33 AM IST
Is increasing Bangladesh-Pakistan closeness a concern for India?
Image Credit: Minister of Affairs Minister S Jaishankar handing over a letter of condolence on behalf of the Government of India on the demise of Khalida Zia to her son and Prime Minister Tariq Rahman. (File photo: Meta/@Dr S. Jaishankar)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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