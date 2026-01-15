A row erupted after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray claimed that a person was caught voting twice due to the ink being “removable,” and he urged the people, Shiv Sena workers, and Matoshree Sena workers to be vigilant about such issues.

He added, "The ink that was used before is being replaced with a new pen, and there are complaints about this new pen. If you use hand sanitizer, the ink disappears. Now, the only option left is to apply the ink, go outside, wipe it off, and then return inside to vote again. A new rule has been implemented for campaigning."

The MNS chief further stated, "This suggests that the government can do almost anything to maintain its power. We don't call this an election when someone comes to power through such fraudulent means. I appeal to the people, Shiv Sena workers, and Matoshree Sena workers to remain vigilant about all these matters. A person was caught casting a vote twice." Thackeray was quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with videos of voters, politicians, and media persons showing how easy it is to wipe off the ‘indelible’ ink on their fingers after voting.

In a post on X, one user said that after casting her vote, the ink started coming off without using acetone, sanitizer, or even water.

"After I cast my vote, the voter mark can be seen. The mark started coming off without using acetone, sanitizer, or even water," she said in a post on X.

Pic 1- After I cast my vote, the voter mark can be seen.

Video- The mark started coming off without using acetone, sanitizer, or even water.

Pic 3- After I used hand sanitizer.#BMCElection2026 #BMCElections pic.twitter.com/XGtruwjnMt — Santia Gora (@Santia_Gora) January 15, 2026

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, dismissed the claims, terming them factually incorrect.

In a statement, it further added that, according to procedure, polling staff apply indelible ink to one finger of the voter's left hand at the time of casting the vote on the electronic voting machine at the polling station.