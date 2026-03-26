Is India building its own S-400 air defence system? Project Kusha’s first trial succeeds

New Delhi: India is building its own long-range air defence shield. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the first development trial of Project Kusha, an indigenous missile defence system built to protect the country from a wide range of aerial threats.

The milestone comes at a time when wars in different regions of the world, especially in West Asia, have brought attention to the increasing importance of advanced air defence systems. And therefore, India has accelerated efforts to strengthen its multi-layered air and missile defence network with homegrown technology.

Officially called the Extended Range Air Defence System (ERADS), Project Kusha is being developed as India’s long-range air defence solution. It is seen as being on par with Russia’s S-400 and next-generation S-500 platforms.

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With an estimated cost of around Rs 21,700 crore, the project aims to provide a strong protective shield for military bases, strategic assets and civilian infrastructure across the country.

Three-layer missile shield

One of the biggest strengths of Project Kusha is its three-tier interceptor missile system. Each layer is designed to counter different types of aerial threats at varying distances, creating a comprehensive defence network.

The M1 missile will have a range of up to 150 kilometres. It is meant to intercept fighter jets, drones and precision-guided weapons before they get close to their targets.

The M2 missile will extend the interception range to around 250 kilometres. Equipped with advanced AESA radar technology, this layer will offer improved tracking accuracy and enhanced engagement capability.

The M3 missile will form the outermost defensive ring, with a range of 350 to 400 kilometres. This interceptor is expected to target high-value assets such as AWACS aircraft, stealth fighters and ballistic missiles.

These three layers together will create a powerful defensive umbrella capable of detecting, tracking and neutralising threats, including stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, drones and ballistic missiles. The integrated system is expected to enhance India’s ability to respond to modern aerial warfare challenges.

Deployment timeline

Project Kusha is moving forward with a defined plan. Flight testing is expected to begin in 2026, followed by initial operational deployment in 2028. Full deployment is targeted by 2030.

Showing confidence in the indigenous system and its future role in national defence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has approved the requirement for multiple squadrons.

Part of mission Sudarshan Chakra

Project Kusha will form a component of the Mission Sudarshan Chakra, India’s long-term plan to build a comprehensive air and missile defence network by 2035. The system will work along with Akash-NG and other ballistic missile defence platforms to create a layered national shield.

This integrated approach is expected to improve coordination between different air defence systems and enhance response time against incoming threats.

Defence preparedness

The progress on Project Kusha comes along with a broader review of India’s defence preparedness. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently chaired a high-level meeting to assess the security environment in West Asia and its potential impact on India.

The meeting was attended by the chief of defence staff, the three service chiefs, the defence secretary, the defence production secretary and the DRDO chairman. Regional developments, evolving threats and lessons from ongoing military confrontations were discussed in the meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the need to study operational and technological lessons from the conflicts. He also called for a comprehensive roadmap for the next decade, with a focus on self-reliance and operational readiness.

A step toward indigenous air defence

The successful first development trial of Project Kusha marks a significant milestone for India’s defence capabilities. With a three-layer missile system and long-range interception capability, the project is expected to strengthen India’s air defence architecture in the coming years.

As India moves toward full deployment by 2030, Project Kusha is an important step toward self-reliance in defence technology and a stronger indigenous air defence shield.