/Is India buying Russia’s Su-57? The secret fifth-gen stealth talks unpacked

New Delhi: Opening another line of military cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi, Russia has said that the sale of its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet to India and possible technology sharing are being negotiated.
Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the issue of selling the Su-57 to India is part of Russia’s agenda. He also said Moscow is willing to discuss technology sharing with New Delhi, taking into account the two countries’ strategic relationship.
Speaking to an online Indian media platform, he said India is interested in the technology behind the fighter aircraft and that it requires further talks.
Peskov described the Su-57 as a highly advanced aircraft and said it is among the best fighter jets in the world. “The issue of selling this aircraft is on our agenda,” he said and added India wants technology that would allow it to build the aircraft, and discussions on the matter are continuing.
He also explained that countries generally seek to protect advanced technologies developed within their own defence industries.
India’s interest in technology transfer is an important part of any possible Su-57 deal. A deal involving local production could cover manufacturing, technical know-how and the level of access India would receive to the aircraft’s technology.
Peskov said Russia has looked at whether such technology could be shared with its Indian partners because of the strategic relationship between the two countries. “Military cooperation is by its very nature something that is not made public,” he said.
He added that military cooperation is important, while details of such talks cannot be shared publicly. He said confidentiality is needed to keep defence cooperation effective.
Russia brought the Su-57 to India for the first time at Aero India last year. The aircraft was displayed at the air show along with the US F-35, giving visitors a look at two fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
The Su-57 is Russia’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft and has been developed as an advanced combat platform for the Russian Aerospace Forces. Its appearance at Aero India gave Indian defence officials, military personnel and industry representatives an opportunity to see the aircraft at close range.
It has also featured in Russia’s efforts to increase its defence exports. Moscow has been looking for international customers for the Su-57 while also developing its own fifth-generation combat aircraft programme.
India is developing its own fifth-generation fighter under the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.
It is being developed to give the Indian Air Force (IAF) an indigenous fifth-generation fighter capability. The programme is part of India’s larger effort to develop advanced military technology and increase domestic production of defence equipment.
The Su-57 talks come at a time when India is pursuing its own fifth-generation fighter programme. Any future talks with Russia could cover technology, manufacturing and industrial cooperation.
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