Is India Prepared If Pakistan Collapses Or Witnesses Unrest? Check What Dr S Jaishankar Says

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today highlighted that while India stepped forward to help Sri Lanka overcome the economic crisis, the problems faced by Pakistan are much long-term. During an event in the United States, Dr Jaishankar was asked whether India is prepared to deal with the challenges in case the country to its west (Pakistan) collapses or faces unrest. Responding to the question, Jaishankar made a veiled statement that targeted not only Pakistan but also questioned Chinese investments as well.

"There are countries in different parts of the world in crises of different kinds, and we have a few proximate to us... We saw Sri Lanka, which really went through a very almost economic meltdown last year, and we had to step forward. We actually did the largest bilateral lending that we've ever done, which was almost a package of $4 billion as a way of stabilizing their economy," said Jaishankar highlighting India's capability to help its neighbours.

However, reacting to the Pakistan question, Jaishankar said, "The unnamed country to our west, their problems are much more long-term. They are much more deeper historically in terms of what happens when distortions have been introduced into the natural progress of an economy, excessive expenditure on the military or if your borrowing has not been prudent or if you have infrastructure which doesn't pay its way. I think there are a lot of factors there in multiple chickens are coming home to roost at the same time."

Jaishankar highlighted that while Pakistan is spending much more on its defence than required, it's also borrowed money for the infrastructure projects which was not required. The EAM was probably referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which has indebted Islamabad under huge loans.