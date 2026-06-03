Is India’s exam system really secure? NTA portal breached, superadmin access bypassed; JEE Advanced data exposed

New Delhi: A security researcher has claimed that India’s main exam systems, including the National Testing Agency (NTA)’s re-examination portal and CBSE’s DigiLocker platform, can be accessed in ways that were never meant to be possible. Reports have also surfaced of a possible leak of JEE Advanced 2026 data.

Dubai-based cybersecurity researcher Rylen Anil has claimed that he identified a major security lapse in the NTA’s official re-examination portal. According to his post on X, the flaw allowed access to the superadmin login area by bypassing authentication controls.

He said the system appeared to rely on weak credentials, which made it possible to enter the administrative dashboard without proper authorisation. Credentials refer to login IDs and passwords that verify identity before allowing access to a secure system.

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Claims of JEE Advanced 2026 data exposure

The researcher also alleged that infrastructure related to JEE Advanced 2026 was exposed due to a misconfigured cloud storage setup. He pointed to a publicly accessible directory at cdata.jeeadv.ac.in/result2026/ that, according to him, could be accessed without authentication.

He shared screenshots on X claiming that nearly 1.79 lakh result records and around 1.87 lakh admit card PDFs were accessible. These files allegedly included personal details such as names, dates of birth and mobile numbers of candidates.

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He further stated that additional data connected to around 7,900 observers, 676 city coordinators and 5,400 centre superintendents and examination centres was also accessible through the system. The information shared reportedly included email IDs and phone numbers, which fall under personally identifiable information (PII) and can be misused for fraud or phishing attempts.

Hi, I found this vulnerability on may 31st and I have reported it to @NTA_Exams and cert and they have swiftly addressed the matter by taking down the portal and they are actively trying to to fix it. https://t.co/dp0TNYPSyR — Rylen Anil (@DarthKermi72747) June 2, 2026

We discovered a shocking vulnerability today in the official NTA Re-Examination Portal (https://t.co/z2y06QgCNP). The Superadmin login can be easily bypassed using extremely weak credentials.



This breach exposes sensitive bulk data of 7,900 Observers, 676 City Coordinators, and… pic.twitter.com/U4BGVfmLUz — Tanmay Kashyap (@TanmayKOfficial) June 2, 2026

Thank you for the acknowledgment and for addressing the issue swiftly. Glad I could contribute towards improving security and appreciate the response from the team. Looking forward to continuing to support responsible security research. https://t.co/wy901wgIi1 — Rylen Anil (@DarthKermi72747) June 2, 2026

Beyond leaking data, the bypass gives access to the superadmin dashboard itself. From there, the portal exposes admin functions to manage observers,



It also has controls to export CSVs, generate/download appointment letters, upload templates, upload nodal officer mappings etc pic.twitter.com/7YcCNmA0tn — Rylen Anil (@DarthKermi72747) May 31, 2026

Administrative tools exposed in dashboard

Anil also claimed that the superadmin dashboard was not limited to viewing data. According to him, it included functions such as managing observers and staff, exporting data in CSV format, generating and downloading appointment letters, uploading templates and mapping nodal officers.

JEE Advanced 2026 candidate/result infrastructure (https://t.co/6mBpjkxH01) had a public cloud storage misconfiguration exposing bulk candidate data without auth.



This exposed ~179.6k result records and ~187.3k admit-card PDFs, including candidate names, DOBs and mobile numbers. pic.twitter.com/NUk4HGwqQP — Rylen Anil (@DarthKermi72747) June 2, 2026

NTA’s Re-examination portal (https://t.co/yKhDNDCPE1) has a superadmin login bypass by using extremely weak credentials



This exposes bulk user data: ~7.9k observers, 676 CCs, 5.4k CS/centers, including names, emails and phone numbers.@ni5arga pic.twitter.com/n2q4d0Egvw — Rylen Anil (@DarthKermi72747) May 31, 2026

He said that access to such tools could affect the integrity of examination management systems if misused. He has urged the NTA and the Ministry of Education to take immediate corrective steps and clarify how such a vulnerability existed in the system.

DigiLocker login security concerns

Along with the NTA portal claims, the researcher has also raised concerns about CBSE’s DigiLocker platform. He alleged that the login process uses AES encryption, but the passphrase required for encryption is embedded in the website’s code.

Encryption is a method used to convert readable data into a coded format that can only be accessed using a secure key. However, he claimed that in this case, both the encryption process and the key are visible in a public JavaScript file.

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According to him, this creates a situation where the “lock and key” exist together in the same public space. He argued that anyone with basic technical knowledge could inspect how the system handles sensitive data protection.

CBSEs DigiLocker portal for schools (https://t.co/O6MRtVUx98) uses client side AES encryption with a hard coded passphrase



all the encryption logic is in a public JS file where anyone can read it



This makes the login encryption easy to copy and not a real security boundary. pic.twitter.com/rY4ctb2ncB — Rylen Anil (@DarthKermi72747) May 31, 2026

Risk of misuse and official silence

Experts said that when encryption keys and implementation details are publicly accessible, it can weaken data protection systems and increase the risk of misuse of login credentials and personal information.

So far, neither the NTA nor the CBSE has issued an official response to the allegations.