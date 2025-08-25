Is India Safer Than UK? Influencer Shares Video Comparing Mumbai With London | WATCH

A social media content creator recently shared a video comparing the safety of using a phone in public in Mumbai versus London. The video is divided into two clips: in the first, the influencer appears relaxed while using a phone openly in Maharashtra's capital city, whereas in the second, shot in London, there is a sense of caution.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the influencer mentioned in the caption having travelled to over 30 capital cities around the world.

The London clip was filmed in an area the influencer considered one of the safest in the city. Despite this, patrolling police officers warned the content creator to stay vigilant due to a rise in phone thefts in the area.

"Having travelled to more than 30 capital cities around the world, my inability to use my phone freely in one of the most developed cities in the world still shocks me to this day. And honestly, it just feels like it’s getting worse every day in that regard," the content creator wrote.

"The London clip in this video was actually filmed at what I thought was one of the safest areas for me over the last 2 years. But right after filming, patrolling police officers on a bike warned me to stay vigilant because of the rising number of phone thefts in the area. He even said that if we just sit on the grass with our phones visible in our hands, they’ll come and snatch them straight away. I literally went home right after hearing that, not even in the mood for a picnic anymore," the caption read.

Netizens' Reaction

"The only time I got pickpocketed in my life, was in London..and I have lived in India, South Africa and Colombia.." an Instagram user commented.

"1 billion people agreed with you and always welcome to Mumbai," another netizen wrote.

"From someone who had my passport stolen in London, truth," a comment read.

"Haha the paranoia is real!! I don’t at all take my phone out of my pocket here in London," a user shared.

"I got my passport stolen in London. Bro where are you even going to go with my passport with my name on it. Lol. Meanwhile a rickshaw driver actually came back (around 2-3kms) to return my headphones once. Stark difference in two civilisations," another Instagram user commented.