Is India The New Fulcrum Of Next World Order? Amid Unstable America, EU Looks Towards New Delhi - Analysis

The United States of America, under President Donald Trump, is not only threatening NATO, Greenland, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Iran, and Russia but also creating a global environment that is unstable and makes it difficult for others to trust America. With the situation escalating every day, the European Union is now looking towards India to establish a balance of power.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is in India for a two-day visit, indirectly hinted at a changing geopolitical landscape due to Russia-Ukraine war and American policies. "There is the changing geopolitical landscape, which brings opportunities and challenges for the government and businesses. If we want to remain competitive in this world and sustain long-term growth, we must strengthen our resilience. This means partnering with trusted actors, promoting openness and fair competition and protecting our economic base against one-sided dependencies and their weaponization. For this, Germany supports an ambitious and economically meaningful India-EU FTA...We cannot let this chance go by," he said on Monday.

Taking to X, he said, "India is emerging as one of our key economic partners. Many German companies depend on Indian skilled workers and the dynamism of this market. That is why we are intensifying our efforts to finalize an EU–India trade agreement. This is in our mutual interest."

India’s growing engagement with the European Union signals a major shift in its global economic and strategic priorities. With trade relations with the United States becoming increasingly strained due to steep tariffs — in some cases reaching 50 percent — New Delhi is actively reshaping its international partnerships. Europe, which once played a secondary role compared to Washington, is now emerging as a key ally and a potential alternative market. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s first official visit to India reflects this changing dynamic and comes at a crucial time when India-EU ties are set to deepen significantly.

On Monday, India and Germany signed multiple agreements aimed at boosting cooperation in trade and security. These deals highlight a shared effort to reduce reliance on China and safeguard against policy uncertainties stemming from the United States under President Donald Trump. As India looks to diversify its partnerships in response to high American tariffs, European nations are increasingly viewed as a strategic counterbalance to U.S. economic pressure.

Beyond trade, both countries are also strengthening defence ties amid shifting global geopolitics. Germany, facing growing security concerns from Russia, is rapidly expanding its defence manufacturing capabilities. Meanwhile, European nations are keen to reduce India’s long-standing dependence on Russian military equipment — marking a notable shift in strategy. For India, closer ties with Europe offer greater flexibility and strategic advantage at a time when traditional power structures are evolving.

India and Germany also reiterated the urgent need to reform the United Nations Security Council. They jointly called for expanding both permanent and non-permanent memberships to better reflect present-day global realities. The two sides urged the start of formal text-based negotiations within the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) framework.

The return of protectionist trade policies worldwide has directly affected India’s access to the US market. Washington’s pressure tactics — including high tariffs and demands linked to India’s energy ties with Russia — have complicated what was once a stable trade relationship. These moves have increased costs for Indian exporters and created uncertainty in long-term economic planning. As a result, diversification has become a strategic imperative for India rather than a choice. Europe, with its vast consumer base and industrial capabilities, is now seen as the most practical alternative to offset American economic pressure.

The US has also tried to pressure the EU into imposing sanctions/tariffs on India. As global power equations shift and trust in Washington weakens, India is steadily emerging as a central pillar in the evolving world order. Strengthening ties with Europe positions New Delhi as a strategic bridge between major blocs. In an increasingly multipolar world, India’s growing influence could redefine global balance and diplomacy.