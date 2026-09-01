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Is ISI shifting honey-trap operations to smaller Indian towns with AI?

An Intelligence Bureau official said the development would make it harder for Indian agencies to detect and trace such operations. For years, the honey-trap network was reportedly operated from Faridkot in Pakistan, with handlers directing recruits in India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Is ISI shifting honey-trap operations to smaller Indian towns with AI?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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