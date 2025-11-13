Is It A Crime If Your Friend Or Boyfriend Records Your Phone Conversation Without Consent? Here’s What You Need To Know

New Delhi: A phone call begins as a private exchange between two individuals. Words flow easily when there is trust. But one tap on the record button can turn that trust into a nightmare. What if your friend, relative or boyfriend records your phone call without you consent? What if they use that recording against you? Is that a crime under Indian law? The answer, in many cases, is yes.

According to legal experts, recording someone’s private phone conversation without their consent is a violation of privacy. It can attract punishment under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The severity of the punishment depends on the intent behind the act and how the recording is used afterward. If the recording is later used to threaten, blackmail or defame a person, it becomes a clear criminal offence.

What The Law Says

Under Section 66E of the IT Act, 2000, recording or sharing someone’s private image, audio or video without their permission is punishable by up to three years of imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh.

In the new the BNS, 2023, several sections cover offences linked to privacy violations. Section 77 deals with recording or transmitting a woman’s private activities without consent. For the first offence, the punishment can extend up to three years of imprisonment and a fine, while a repeat offence can lead to seven years in jail.

Section 79 makes it an offence to use words, gestures or acts that insult a woman’s dignity, punishable by up to three years in prison, or a fine, or both.

Section 351 states that using any kind of recording to threaten, intimidate or cause harm to someone constitutes a criminal act. The punishment can be up to two years, but if the act targets a woman or a vulnerable person, imprisonment can extend to seven years.

Section 356 penalises the sharing of audio, video or any material that harms a person’s reputation, with imprisonment up to two years or a fine.

Is It Always A Crime To Record A Call?

If you are one of the people involved in the conversation, recording the call is not automatically considered illegal. However, if you later use that recording to harm, insult or blackmail the other person, it becomes a punishable offence.

Courts often focus on the intent behind such actions. The reason for the recording and the way it is used determine whether it crosses the legal line.

For example, a person recording their own conversation for personal safety or to preserve evidence of abuse may not be guilty. But if the same recording is leaked or shared to cause emotional or social damage, it qualifies as a criminal act under the law.

What You Should Do If It Happens To You

If someone records your call without your consent and uses it to threaten, defame or harass you, you have the right to take immediate legal action. You should first file a complaint at the nearest cyber police station or regular police station.

The complaint should include any evidence you have such as the call recording itself, chat screenshots or any messages showing the intent to harm or blackmail.

If visiting a station is not possible, you can file your complaint online through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in. Submitting clear evidence helps investigators trace the source and take quick action.

Why It Matters

Privacy is not only a legal right. It is also a personal boundary that defines respect and trust between individuals. In today’s digital age, one careless decision to press the record button can have serious consequences. The law treats privacy breaches seriously because technology has made misuse so easy and damage so fast.

Every relationship, whether friendship, love or family, relies on trust. A secret recording can destroy that trust in seconds and drag both parties into legal trouble. Before pressing record, it is worth asking a simple question: is it worth the risk?

So, if your private conversation has been recorded or shared without consent, act quickly. Save your digital evidence, register a complaint and seek help from the cybercrime authorities.

Remember, your voice, your privacy and your dignity are protected under Indian law.