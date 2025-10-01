'Is It A Crime To Speak About...': Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Appeals To President Murmu For His Unconditional Release

Jailed Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Dr Gitanjali J. Angmo, has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and secure the unconditional release of her husband.

In the letter, which was also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, she requested the unconditional release of Sonam Wangchuk, describing him as a person who can never be a threat to anyone, let alone his nation. She wrote that he has dedicated his life to serving the brave sons of Ladakh and has always stood in solidarity with the Indian Army in the defence of the country.

Gitanjali Alleges “Witch Hunt” Against Husband

In the letter, Gitanjali alleged that a “witch hunt” has been underway for the past month, and covertly for the past four years, aimed at suppressing her husband and the causes he advocates. She questioned, “Is it a crime to speak about climate change, melting glaciers, educational reforms, and grassroots innovation? To raise one's voice for the upliftment of a backward tribal belt that is ecologically fragile in a peaceful Gandhian manner over the last four years? It certainly cannot be termed a threat to national security.”

Sonam Wangchuk was taken into custody in Leh last week after violent protests erupted over demands for statehood for Ladakh and the extension of Sixth Schedule protections. He was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and subsequently moved to Jodhpur Central Jail.

I have sent this representation for the immediate release of Shri Sonam Wangchuk to the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Home Minister, Law Minister of India, and the LG of Ladakh, with a cc to DC Leh. pic.twitter.com/6Y0xa46sNK — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) October 1, 2025

'Completely Unaware Of My Husband's Condition': Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife

Angmo said that on September 26, she received a call from Inspector Rigzin Gurmet, SHO, Leh, at about 4 pm, informing her that her husband, Shri Sonam Wangchuk, had been detained under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980 (NSA). He further informed her that Shri Sonam Wangchuk was being shifted to Central Jail, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, along with ASP Rishabh Shukla, and assured her that after reaching Jodhpur, he would call and allow her to speak with her husband. He also mentioned that this was not an arrest, as no FIR had been filed, but a detention under the NSA.

Gitanjali further claimed that till October 1, the officer had not called her or allowed her to speak to her husband. “I am completely unaware of my husband's condition. I am shocked and devastated,” she said.

Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Placed Under CRPF Surveillance

She also stated that she was placed under CRPF surveillance in Village Phyang, where her institute, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), is located.

FIR Filed Against Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife’s Institute

She added that on September 30, 2025, the security guard of her institute received a communication regarding an FIR, filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in which she was asked to provide details about the institute, its staff, and students.

She added, “Yesterday, the security guard of my institute received a copy of a communication dated 30.09.2025, informing me about FIR No. 144 of 2025 under sections 109, 115(2), 118(1), 118(2), 117(2), 125, 189, 190, 191(2), (3), 309, 324, 326(e), (f), (g), 121(1), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. I was asked to provide details about the institute, its staff, and students.”

'Is It A Sin To Espouse The Cause Of People': Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife

Gitanjali emphasized her husband’s dedication to India’s unity, saying, “Shri Sonam Wangchuk has always stood for the solidarity of India and the strengthening of our borders, as well as the integration of its peripheral regions through a strong democratic mechanism—Statehood/UT with legislation and 6th Schedule. Is it a sin to espouse the cause of the people and fight against reckless and unchecked development activities in an ecologically fragile area of Ladakh?”

