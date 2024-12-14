‘Is It Pakistan Border?’: Bajrang Punia Questions Farmers-Police Standoff During ‘Delhi Chalo’ March

New Delhi: Congress leader Bajrang Punia criticised the police for using tear gas on protesting farmers. He questioned why the Shambhu border was being treated like a border with Pakistan. Punia also slammed the Centre's stance, asking if politicians face the same restrictions when protesting in Delhi. He urged the government to fulfill its promises to the farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Bajrang Punia criticized the government for its contradictory stance on farmers' protests. "On one hand, the government says it is not stopping the farmers, but on the other, they are using tear gas and other measures, It is being treated as if it is Pakistan border," he said.

Punia compared the situation at the Shambhu border to the Pakistan border, questioning, "When leaders go to Delhi to protest, do they get permission?" He emphasized that farmers are only demanding MSP for their crops. "We will always support the farmers. The government should fulfill its promises," Punia added.

Farmers Protest Suspended

After hours of attempts to enter the national capital through Shambhu border, Farmers leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the farmers have decided to halt the protest as 17-18 protesters were injured during Haryana security personnel’s tear shelling.

He mentioned that one farmer was seriously injured in the incident. Pandher alleged that the police used "chemical-mixed water" to disperse the protesters and fired "more tear gas shells this time." However, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambala Cantt, Rajat Gulia, refuted the claims.

Pandher said while the debate is going on in Parliament on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, "No one is raising the voice for farmers in Parliament...over here we want to know which Constitution applies to our protest. How can a jatha of 101 farmers pose a threat to the country's law and order," reported PTI.

Protesting farmers made their third attempt to march towards the national capital. Earlier attempts on December 6 and December 8 were blocked by Haryana security forces.

The protesters, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are demanding a legal guarantee for MSP. They are also urging the Centre to begin talks to address their grievances.

(With agency inputs)