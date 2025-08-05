Is J&K Getting Statehood Back? Flurry Of Secret Meetings Spark Speculations Ahead Of Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary

New Delhi/Srinagar: Six years after the abrogation of Article 370, a flurry of closed-door meetings between India’s top leadership and the President of India has triggered speculation about the possible restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. The timing of the meetings, ahead of August 5 (the Article 370 abrogation anniversary), has fuelled further speculation across political circles and online platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 3, but no official statement was released following the meeting. That same evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the President for a one-on-one discussion. The back-to-back nature of these visits, both unaccompanied by formal press releases, caught the attention of observers.

The buzz intensified as Shah separately held a series of other meetings. Among those he met were Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sat Sharma, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta and All J&K Shia Association President Imran Raza Ansari. These interactions came as the Centre reportedly firmed up plans for a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs’ meeting scheduled for today (August 5).

While no official agenda has been made public, the sequence of developments has set off widespread speculation that a major policy announcement regarding Jammu and Kashmir could be on the horizon, possibly including a legislative step towards restoring statehood.

Social Media and Analysts React

Social media users and political commentators have been quick to pick up the signals. Retired Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, widely followed by key defence leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cautioned against haste.

“There is a lot of speculation about what may be announced on August 5. The peace in Kashmir has come at a great cost. We should not rush into any hasty decision. The consolidation phase is still going on,” Dhillon wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Geopolitical analyst Arti Tikoo Singh echoed similar concerns. She said there was widespread chatter about the potential division of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate states.

“Strong rumours are circulating that the Centre might grant statehood. What is even more bizarre is that rumour mills are suggesting that Kashmir and Jammu will be separated and reorganised. If either is true, nothing could be more disastrous,” she said.

The Long Road Since August 5, 2019

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The region’s special constitutional status was scrapped and its legislative powers were transferred to the Centre under the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Since then, both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah have repeatedly spoken about restoring statehood, but no formal timeline has been offered.

In December 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and asked the Centre to restore statehood “at the earliest”. The government, in response, assured the court that it would do so. But no concrete move has followed.

The demand for statehood regained momentum in 2024 after Assembly elections were held for the first time in over 10 years.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, in alliance with the Congress, pressed for full restoration of statehood. The April 22 Pahalgam attack momentarily dampened the campaign, but the Congress resumed its demand during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, including a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Will Fresh Elections Be Part of the Deal?

Reports also suggest that the Centre might tie the restoration of statehood to the holding of fresh Assembly elections, replacing the current UT-based legislative structure.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commented on this possibility in June. “I have read that statehood will be restored, but Assembly elections would have to be held afresh. Let them do it, who has stopped them?” he told reporters.

For now, the series of meetings and rising political chatter signal that a major announcement regarding Jammu and Kashmir may not be far off. But until an official word comes, statehood remains an open question and one that continues to stir political and public debate.