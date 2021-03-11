Is Maharashtra heading towards another COVID-19 lockdown? Shiv Sena has the answer

Mumbai: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra ruling party, Shiv Sena in its editorial on Wednesday (March 10) warned the citizens, once again, of another lockdown.

The COVID-19 daily case curve is on rise and the ruling party has termed the situation as a 'cause of concern'. Shiv Sena warned that the state government would be forced to take some harsh actions in order to handle the situation.

In its editorial mouthpiece "Saamana", the party alerted the residents to follow the COVID-19 guidelines properly in order to tackle the resurgence, or else it would have repercussions.

“Is Maharashtra heading towards another lockdown? Cases across the country are increasing and Maharashtra’s contribution is major, which is a cause of concern... People should maintain self-discipline and put some restrictions on themselves. Take care, else lockdown or strict restrictions are unavoidable," the editorial read.

Earlier, on Tuesday Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said if coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city and the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown is high.

"If the spike in COVID-19 cases continues, there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot rule out the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown, We may have to shut places like beaches and the Gateway of India where people gather in the evenings," PTI quoted the minister.

Additionally, a three day 'Janata curfew' will be imposed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

"'Janta Curfew' to be imposed from 11th March, 8 pm till 15th March, 8 am in the Municipal corporation limits in Jalgaon," said District Magistrate of Jalgaon Abhijit Raut.

Thane Municipal Corporation also imposed a lockdown at 16 hotspot areas from 9 March till March 31 on Tuesday.

Nagpur was also added to the list of places with alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and the authorities have imposed a lockdown from March 15. The lockdown will remain in place till March 21. Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, according to the order issued by the Nagpur district administration.

Schools, colleges and coaching classes in Nashik, Malegaon, Niphad and Nandgaon will remain closed from March 10 till further orders, though classes for standards X and XII will continue due to upcoming board exams, the order said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Maharashtra recorded 13,659 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest one-day spike this year. The new caseload took the state's total to 22,52,057, a health official said. The state also reported 54 fatalities on Wednesday, the death toll stood at 52,610. Currently, the active cases in the state stands at 99,008.

