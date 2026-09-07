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‘Is marriage permanent consent?’ 12-year-old marital rape battle hits Supreme Court

The top court will examine the legal exception for husbands accused of forcing sex on their wives.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
‘Is marriage permanent consent?’ 12-year-old marital rape battle hits Supreme Court
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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