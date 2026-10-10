/‘Is Modi waging war against citizens’: CJP’s Abhijit Dipke slams security clampdown in Delhi ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

#WATCH | Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "I wonder why the Prime Minister of this country is so afraid of the nation's youth and its people. What was the need to shut down all railway services? What was the need to halt all metro operations? They have cut off the internet and blocked the roads. They have brought the Army from J&K and deployed it in Delhi. They have summoned CRPF forces from Naxal-affected areas and deployed them in Delhi. Do Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want to wage war against the people of their own country? Is Gyanesh Kumar so dear to them that they would unleash their police and army forces upon their own citizens?..." He adds, "PM Modi is afraid; he fears that the people of this country will not vote for him after this. That is why, simply to cling to power, they are picking people up from trains. Announcements are being made in societies warning people not to join the protests. The Delhi Police is visiting homes, telling people not to participate in protests. But why shouldn't we? Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do. When asked if he will be arrested upon reaching Delhi airport, he says, "If they want to detain or arrest me, let them go ahead. I am ready for it; let them arrest or detain me. It makes no difference to me. Invoke the UAPA, invoke the NSA—go ahead and do it. But we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country's democracy."