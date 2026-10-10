/‘Is Modi waging war against citizens’: CJP’s Abhijit Dipke slams security clampdown in Delhi ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being afraid of the country’s youth and questioned the extensive security arrangements in Delhi ahead of the party’s planned agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Speaking to reporters in Mumbai before leaving for the national capital, Dipke criticised restrictions on transport services, road movement and internet curbs, alleging that the measures were intended to prevent people from joining the demonstration.
He also accused the Centre of creating emergency-like conditions and deploying security personnel to suppress dissent.
“Do Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want to wage war against the people of their own country? Is Gyanesh Kumar so dear to them that they would unleash their police and army forces upon their own citizens?” Dipke said.
The CJP protest comes after alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and functionality of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Questioning the restrictions imposed in the national capital ahead of the demonstration, Dipke alleged that the government was afraid of public mobilisation and challenged the Prime Minister over the scale of the security measures.
“I wonder why the Prime Minister of this country is so afraid of the nation’s youth and its people. What was the need to shut down all railway services? What was the need to halt all Metro operations? They have cut off the internet and blocked the roads,” he said.
Dipke also alleged that security personnel had been brought into Delhi from Jammu and Kashmir and areas affected by Left-wing extremism to manage the protest.
“You brought the Army from Jammu and Kashmir and deployed them in Delhi. You brought CRPF forces from Naxal-affected areas and deployed them in Delhi. Are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah waging a war against their own country’s people?” he said.
He went on to question why the government was deploying such extensive security resources over demands for action against the Chief Election Commissioner.
“Narendra Modi is a dictator. He is scared. Which is why he has shut down railways, Metro, and all roads. If Narendra Modi is so afraid of the youth of this country, the people of this country, then why is he sitting on the Prime Minister’s chair?” Dipke added.
The CJP founder further claimed that people travelling to Delhi to participate in the demonstration were being stopped and that residents were being discouraged from joining the protest.
“PM Modi is afraid; he fears that the people of this country will not vote for him after this. That is why, simply to cling to power, they are picking people up from trains. Announcements are being made in societies warning people not to join the protests. The Delhi Police is visiting homes, telling people not to participate in protests,” he said.
Dipke maintained that peaceful demonstrations were a fundamental right and said the party would proceed with its planned agitation despite the restrictions.
“But why shouldn’t we? Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do,” he said.
Asked whether he expected to be detained or arrested on arriving at Delhi airport, Dipke said he was prepared to face the consequences.
“If they want to detain or arrest me, let them go ahead. I am ready for it; let them arrest or detain me. It makes no difference to me. Invoke the UAPA, invoke the NSA, go ahead and do it. But we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country’s democracy,” he said.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "I wonder why the Prime Minister of this country is so afraid of the nation's youth and its people. What was the need to shut down all railway services? What was the need to halt all metro operations? They have cut off the internet and blocked the roads. They have brought the Army from J&K and deployed it in Delhi. They have summoned CRPF forces from Naxal-affected areas and deployed them in Delhi. Do Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want to wage war against the people of their own country? Is Gyanesh Kumar so dear to them that they would unleash their police and army forces upon their own citizens?..." He adds, "PM Modi is afraid; he fears that the people of this country will not vote for him after this. That is why, simply to cling to power, they are picking people up from trains. Announcements are being made in societies warning people not to join the protests. The Delhi Police is visiting homes, telling people not to participate in protests. But why shouldn't we? Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 grants us the fundamental right to protest in a democratic and peaceful manner, and that is exactly what we intend to do. When asked if he will be arrested upon reaching Delhi airport, he says, "If they want to detain or arrest me, let them go ahead. I am ready for it; let them arrest or detain me. It makes no difference to me. Invoke the UAPA, invoke the NSA—go ahead and do it. But we will keep fighting for free and fair elections and to save this country's democracy."— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
The CJP has called for a large turnout at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding accountability over the electoral process and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
In an Instagram post announcing the demonstration, the party said, “10th October. Jantar Mantar 2.0. We’re coming together again to raise our voice against Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of us are expected…”
Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest, citing concerns over law and order. Police teams have been instructed to detain anyone attempting to stage the demonstration, irrespective of the location, according to the details provided.
The force has also directed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for deployment related to the protest. Letters have been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan.
Unlike the arrangements made during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis and batons.
Personnel have also been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with demonstrators amid concerns over videos being recorded and circulated to portray police conduct negatively.
Those detained during the protest are to be taken to six designated centres: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, the Community Centre in Daulatpur and the Community Centre in Pandrawal.
Delhi Police personnel deployed for the security operation have also been seen wearing body cameras on their uniforms. A police personnel said the devices were intended to protect both officers and members of the public by recording incidents during the deployment.
“These body cams are to protect us and others. In situations of manhandling, allegations are levelled against Delhi Police. So, these body cams will prove whether we did anything to anyone or not. This will record everything,” the personnel said.
Additional women personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been called in for the October 10 demonstration. Multiple facial recognition systems, additional CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones are expected to be deployed across Central Delhi.
Security has been tightened across the national capital ahead of the proposed agitation, with more than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel deployed. The Union Home Secretary has also directed states and Union Territories to maintain law and order.
Several student outfits and political groups are expected to join the demonstration, which is being held amid wider Opposition concerns over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission.
Despite the denial of permission, Dipke has said he intends to travel to Delhi and participate in the protest, insisting that the demand for free and fair elections will continue.
(with ANI inputs)
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