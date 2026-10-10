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‘Is Modi waging war against citizens’: CJP’s Abhijit Dipke slams security clampdown in Delhi ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

Dipke maintained that peaceful demonstrations were a fundamental right and said the party would proceed with its planned agitation despite the restrictions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 08:39 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 08:39 AM IST
‘Is Modi waging war against citizens’: CJP’s Abhijit Dipke slams security clampdown in Delhi ahead of Jantar Mantar protest
Image Credit: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest in Mumbai. (IANS)

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‘Is Modi waging war against citizens’: CJP’s Abhijit Dipke slams security clampdown in Delhi ahead of Jantar Mantar protest
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