Is Nipah Virus Back? Cases In THESE Districts Of Kerala Spark Fresh Concern

Health authorities in Kerala have issued an alert in three districts- Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad after two suspected cases of the Nipah virus were detected. Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that the suspected cases of Nipah virus are from Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Nipah Virus: Kerala health authorities on Friday issued an alert across three northern districts after two individuals displayed symptoms of Nipah virus, according to reports. 

Health alerts have been issued in the districts of Malappuram, Palakkad, and Kozhikode. The cases have raised concerns of an outbreak of the disease. 

(this is a developing story)

