Is Nipah Virus Back? Cases In THESE Districts Of Kerala Spark Fresh Concern
Health authorities in Kerala have issued an alert in three districts- Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad after two suspected cases of the Nipah virus were detected. Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that the suspected cases of Nipah virus are from Palakkad and Malappuram districts.
Trending Photos
Nipah Virus: Kerala health authorities on Friday issued an alert across three northern districts after two individuals displayed symptoms of Nipah virus, according to reports.
Health alerts have been issued in the districts of Malappuram, Palakkad, and Kozhikode. The cases have raised concerns of an outbreak of the disease.
(this is a developing story)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv