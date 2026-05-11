Is North India heading for sudden weather twist? What satellite images just revealed has weather experts monitoring the situation

New Delhi: Weather patterns over North India are set for a change as fresh satellite images show a mix of dust-laden air and rain-bearing cloud formations moving towards the region. The development is due to a weak Western Disturbance, a weather system that travels in from the Mediterranean region and brings pre-monsoon conditions to northern parts of India.

According to satellite images, a broad weather band is approaching northwest India. It is carrying both dust-laden air and moisture. It is expected to influence weather conditions between May 11 and May 13 by bringing localised thunderstorms, gusty winds and light rainfall in several areas.

Meteorological updates suggest that the weather pattern is not strong in nature. It is being described as a weak disturbance, with limited capacity to generate intense rainfall. However, it is still capable of triggering short spells of storms and dust movement across parts of North India.

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Forecast for northwest India

As per Indian Metrological Department (IMD), northwest India is likely to witness a mix of conditions during this period. The region may experience isolated to scattered thunderstorms, lightning and wind speeds reaching around 40-60 kmph. These conditions are expected across parts of the Western Himalayan region, plains of northwest India and adjoining central areas.

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The advisory covering May 10 to May 13 shows that these conditions will not be uniform. Some areas may see only brief wind conditions, while others could receive short bursts of rain along with thunderstorm.

Satellite images show cloud structure

The images show cloud formations spread unevenly, with dust-laden air in certain regions and moisture pockets building up ahead of the system’s movement. These patterns are typical of pre-monsoon atmospheric changes where heat, dust and incoming western disturbances interact.

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Meteorologists say that such systems often lead to rapidly changing weather within a short span of time. Clear skies can soon turn cloudy, followed by wind gusts and brief rainfall, depending on local atmospheric conditions.

What lies ahead for North India

At present, the outlook suggests a short spell of pre-monsoon weather conditions across parts of North India. The combination of dust movement and cloud formation may bring temporary relief from heat in some areas, while others may continue to see dry and warm conditions.

The situation is expected to evolve over the coming days as the weather system moves eastward, with weather agencies tracking its progress through satellite monitoring and radar observations.