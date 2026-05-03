Is ‘PadMan’ headed for a Nobel? Who is Muruganantham and what he claims

Coimbatore: Social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, popularly known as PadMan, has said that his name has been listed as a nominee for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The man who brought low-cost sanitary pads to rural India shared the update on Sunday (May 3), calling it a moment he did not expect.

Talking to ANI, he said the news came as a surprise. “I could not believe it at first... For the Nobel Prize, you cannot submit your name, nor can your friends or family. It has to be a third party... A dean from Aravind Eye Hospital of Pondicherry and American teams working there submitted my name for the Nobel... It was accepted within 24 hours... I am really proud...” he said.

His work has been known for years, especially in rural parts of India where access to affordable sanitary products was limited. Muruganantham developed a simple machine that could produce low-cost sanitary pads, helping women manage menstrual hygiene with dignity. His effort also opened up job opportunities for women, as many of them began producing and selling these pads in their own communities.

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How Nobel nominations work

According to the official website of the Nobel Prize, a total of 287 candidates have been nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Out of these, 208 are individuals and 79 are organisations.

The Nobel committee follows a detailed process while reviewing nominations. The website explains, “However, the deliberations and assessments do not take place in a vacuum: for each candidate and topic, it seeks evaluations from some of the world's leading experts, from academics with deep knowledge of the specific areas in which the candidates are engaged. The committee also reviews a large selection of scholarly articles and other background material.”

From villages to the big screen

Muruganantham’s journey has also reached cinema audiences. His life inspired the Hindi film PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Directed by R Balki, the film also featured Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

PadMan went on to win the National Award for best film, bringing attention to the issue of menstrual hygiene and the work Muruganantham had been doing on the ground.

From a small-town innovator to a name now being discussed for one of the world’s most recognised awards, his journey has come a long way. While the final decision on the Nobel Peace Prize is still far away, his claim has added another chapter to his story.