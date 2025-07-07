Is Pakistan Facing Constitutional Coup? Speculation Rises Over Munir’s Presidential Ambitions

A shocking reports emerging from Pakistan suggest that Army Chief General Asim Munir may be planning to amend the country’s Constitution to oust President Asif Ali Zardari and potentially assume the presidency himself. The speculation has sparked widespread debate across cities from Lahore to Karachi.

According to some Pakistani media outlets, General Munir is considering replacing Zardari to tighten the military’s grip on the country’s political landscape. This move is reminiscent of Pakistan’s history of military takeovers, raising concerns about the durability of its democratic institutions.

The tensions between the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have grown significantly in recent weeks. After India’s Operation Sindoor, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari publicly criticised General Munir for making war-mongering statements. He also resisted the military’s pressure to push an anti-India narrative during his foreign visits, instead repeatedly referencing the Indus Water Treaty.

The rift deepened further when Bilawal recently stated in an interview that he would arrest terrorist Masood Azhar if India provided intelligence on his whereabouts. The remark stirred controversy within Pakistan, especially as Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed are considered assets by the military establishment.

In response, Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed lashed out at Bilawal’s comments, indicating rising discomfort within the terror network over the changing political tone.