Pakistan is now rebuilding terrorist bases that India had previously destroyed. Despite suffering setbacks during Operation Sindoor, Islamabad has shown no signs of change. It is reported that the reconstruction of terror infrastructure in Pakistan is ongoing.

A video from Muridke, Pakistan, shows a dilapidated building being demolished by a bulldozer. This building was the headquarters of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), led by Hafiz Saeed. It was destroyed during a missile strike in Operation Sindoor. Located about five kilometers from Muridke city in an area called Nangal Saday, the building also housed Lashkar-e-Taiba’s economic front, Jamaat-ud-Dawa. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the reported reconstruction of the terrorist infrastructure that was destroyed during India's Operation Sindoor:

Following the destruction, the Pakistani military, led by Field Marshal Asim Munir, had vowed to rebuild all terrorist facilities. The recent demolition of the ruined terrorist base in Muridke indicates that there are attempts to reestablish terror networks.

In another development, Pakistani forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have reportedly begun constructing new bunkers. These bunkers, located in areas such as Athmuqam, Kotli, Hajira, and Kahuta, serve as launch pads for terrorist infiltrations into India. These fortified bunkers feature enhanced security, including underground shelters to protect militants from Indian military operations.

Additionally, Pakistan has begun repairing military installations damaged during Operation Sindoor, including the Noor Khan Airbase, targeted by BrahMos missile strikes that rendered the base inoperable. Satellite images confirm ongoing repair work at Noor Khan, which had issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for nearly three months due to runway and air traffic control system damage.

The attack on Noor Khan Airbase was more than a tactical strike; it was a message to Pakistan demonstrating India's missile capabilities. The airbase is just 25 kilometers from Islamabad.

A report by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists claims that following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has intensified uranium enrichment efforts for nuclear weapons. Pakistan currently operates four plutonium-based reactors and is developing a uranium-based nuclear reactor. The report also states that Pakistan is preparing its RAAD missiles to carry nuclear warheads.

The report concludes that Pakistan, realizing it cannot match India in conventional warfare, is expanding its nuclear arsenal as a deterrent. This echoes former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s statement: "We will eat grass, even go hungry, but we will have our own nuclear bomb."

Today, despite Pakistan’s economic struggles and widespread poverty, the commitment to nuclear weapons development remains strong, underscoring the country’s continued focus on maintaining and expanding its atomic capabilities.