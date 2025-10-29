Is Pakistan-Taliban Conflict Now in Iran’s Hands? DNA Decodes

Amid the Pakistan's escalating tensions with Afghanistan has now turned to Iran as its last hope for mediation after failed peace efforts through Qatar and Turkey. The move follows a series of violent clashes with the Taliban, which have exposed Islamabad’s growing military and diplomatic vulnerabilities.

According to reports, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir initially sought Qatar’s Amir and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to mediate peace with the Afghan Taliban, but both attempts collapsed. Now, Iran has stepped in, with President Masoud Pezeshkian offering to mediate between the two Muslim nations. Pezeshkian said Tehran is ready to facilitate dialogue and urged both sides to reduce tensions, stressing that Muslim countries must unite rather than fight each other.

Watch Today's Full Episode:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During a recent ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) meeting in Tehran, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, known for his controversial past, was seen pleading with Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Ibrahim Sadr. The video of the interaction went viral, showing Naqvi’s apparent desperation as he tried to convince the Afghan side for peace, even as the Afghan minister appeared disinterested.

Experts say Iran’s involvement is strategic, as it shares borders with both Afghanistan and Pakistan and wields influence over Afghanistan’s Shia Hazara community and, to an extent, the Sunni Taliban. Iran also maintains leverage through energy projects and the Chabahar connectivity corridor.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s internal situation remains volatile. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently warned Afghanistan of strong retaliation but admitted that over 4,000 Pakistani soldiers have been killed by insurgents. Videos from Balochistan showing Pakistani troops patrolling in tanks out of fear of local rebels have gone viral, revealing the extent of insecurity within the country’s own borders, even as its leaders project defiance abroad.