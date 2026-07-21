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Is protesting legal in India? Here's what the law actually says | Explained

India has made this case on the global stage too. Speaking at the 47th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2021, India's representative described peaceful assembly as a long-standing thread running through the country's democratic life, one that traces back to the independence movement itself, and noted that the Supreme Court has confirmed peaceful protest as a constitutional guarantee.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
Is protesting legal in India? Here's what the law actually says | Explained
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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