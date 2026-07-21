Protestors can be detained, but there are conditions. Detention typically follows a breach of prohibitory orders, a refusal to disperse when directed, or actions that threaten public safety, not the simple act of protesting itself. The Supreme Court's ruling in the Shaheen Bagh case, Amit Sahni v. Commissioner of Police (2020), made this distinction explicit: protests must take place in identified areas, and demonstrators cannot block public roads or bring daily life to a halt. The Court was blunt about it, stating that public roads cannot be blocked and that protests cannot run indefinitely in a way that inconveniences ordinary people.