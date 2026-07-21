The question of what the law allows during a public demonstration is back in the spotlight after Abhijeet Deepak's Cockroach Janata Party set off on a march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament on Tuesday, without having police clearance for it. The marchers, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, were met with a lathi-charge as police moved to stop the students taking part.
It follows a similar flashpoint just days earlier, when police moved in on the same party and its supporters as thousands turned out for a planned march towards Parliament, prompting the gates of the Parliament complex to be shut. Even then, the government hadn't entirely shut the door on dialogue; CJP's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das, said on X that the party had met senior BJP leader JP Nadda and handed over a written letter setting out their demands.
Two marches, two very different endings, and the same question left hanging in the air --- what exactly does the law allow, and where does it draw the line?
Yes, protest is built into the Constitution's guarantee of freedom, not treated as a favour granted by the state. Article 19(1)(a) protects freedom of speech and expression, while Article 19(1)(b) protects the right to assemble peaceably and without weapons.
That said, neither right is unconditional. Both come with "reasonable restrictions" tied to the sovereignty and security of the country, public order and morality, and matters such as contempt of court or incitement to an offence. In practice, this means citizens are free to organise and take part in demonstrations, but they must do so within boundaries the state is entitled to set.
India has made this case on the global stage too. Speaking at the 47th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2021, India's representative described peaceful assembly as a long-standing thread running through the country's democratic life, one that traces back to the independence movement itself, and noted that the Supreme Court has confirmed peaceful protest as a constitutional guarantee. He added that the government tries to strike a balance between citizens exercising these freedoms and its own duty to safeguard the right to life.
A peaceful protest works within the system --- a public gathering, a march, a sit-in, all conducted without violence or damage to property, and typically after the organisers have sought the required permissions. Civil disobedience is a different animal altogether: it involves knowingly breaking a law or defying an official order, blocking a road, ignoring prohibitory orders, or occupying a restricted area, as a deliberate act of protest, accepting that this may invite arrest or legal consequences.
Indian courts have consistently backed the first while drawing firm limits around the second. In Himat Lal K. Shah v. Commissioner of Police (1973), the Supreme Court described freedom of assembly as fundamental to democracy, giving citizens a way to gather and debate religious, political, economic and social questions. The Court did allow that the state can regulate how its own property is used, but insisted there is a real difference between reasonable regulation and outright, arbitrary exclusion.
Police clearance is generally required before a protest can go ahead, largely because unregulated crowds in sensitive areas can quickly become a public order concern. It gives authorities the chance to plan for the numbers involved, manage traffic and security, and make sure a demonstration doesn't spill over into violence or obstruct emergency services.
Protestors can be detained, but there are conditions. Detention typically follows a breach of prohibitory orders, a refusal to disperse when directed, or actions that threaten public safety, not the simple act of protesting itself. The Supreme Court's ruling in the Shaheen Bagh case, Amit Sahni v. Commissioner of Police (2020), made this distinction explicit: protests must take place in identified areas, and demonstrators cannot block public roads or bring daily life to a halt. The Court was blunt about it, stating that public roads cannot be blocked and that protests cannot run indefinitely in a way that inconveniences ordinary people.
Because law and order falls under the States' jurisdiction, the exact process for clearing a demonstration isn't uniform across the country; it varies from one state to the next. In most places, though, organisers need to secure a No Objection Certificate from the local police station, or from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, before a rally or gathering can go ahead in a public space.
Where a planned march or protest crosses the boundaries of more than one police station, the sign-off has to come from the commissionerate instead. Written permission is granted only once the police have weighed up factors such as public safety, how traffic will be managed and how much disruption ordinary people are likely to face.
Getting that clearance isn't just a formality; organisers have to put in a proper written application giving their name, address and contact details. The application also needs to spell out why the protest is being held, when it will take place, roughly how many people are expected to turn up, whether loudspeakers will be used, and where any tents will be pitched.
For a march or procession, organisers are additionally expected to map out the entire route for the police in advance. The application has to come with identity and residence proof, along with photographs, and police can ask for affidavits covering everything from crowd control to arrangements for drinking water, toilets and emergency response.
Yes, refusal is well within their powers. Police can turn down a request for permission if they judge that the proposed protest risks public safety or is likely to disturb the peace.
An NOC can also be withheld where the police believe the gathering could seriously disrupt normal life, spark violence, or cause major traffic snarl-ups, reasoning that lines up closely with the same public order concerns the Supreme Court has weighed in cases such as Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan and Amit Sahni.
Prohibitory orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the provision that replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, are typically used when authorities anticipate a threat to public order, a risk of violence, or a genuine danger to life and property. They can restrict the assembly of people, ban carrying weapons in public, or limit movement in specified zones for a set period.
The Supreme Court examined this power closely in Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan v. Union of India (2018), a case that challenged the repeated use of Section 144 to keep protestors away from Parliament House, North and South Block, Central Vista Lawns and the surrounding stretch of Delhi. Rather than striking the power down, the Court set out clearer guardrails: caps on the number of participants, a minimum distance to be kept from Parliament, the North and South Blocks, the Supreme Court and the residences of dignitaries, and an outright ban on carrying firearms, lathis, spears or swords at any demonstration. The judgment made one thing clear --- regulating a protest is not the same as banning it outright.
The 2018 Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan ruling effectively cemented Jantar Mantar's status as Delhi's go-to protest site, precisely because it sits at a safe enough distance from Parliament and other high-security zones to satisfy the Court's conditions. It isn't framed as an exclusive or standalone right to that one spot, but rather as the practical outcome of the Court's distance and security requirements; Jantar Mantar happens to be the place in the capital where those conditions can realistically be met, making it the default venue for large-scale demonstrations in Delhi.
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