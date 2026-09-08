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Is Punjab the next Dubai? Minister woos UAE investors with big offer

Talks in Dubai explored joint ventures and direct investment opportunities between Punjab and UAE-based businesses.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 02:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 02:27 AM IST
Is Punjab the next Dubai? Minister woos UAE investors with big offer

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Is Punjab the next Dubai? Minister woos UAE investors with big offer
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