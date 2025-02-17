Advertisement
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Is Rainfall On The Cards For Delhi Today? IMD Issues Alert For West Bengal, Sikkim

Delhi may experience light rain today, while dense fog affects Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, with an IMD alert.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 07:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Is Rainfall On The Cards For Delhi Today? IMD Issues Alert For West Bengal, Sikkim Image: ANI

Delhi has continued to witness mild winds for the past few days and is now expected to experience very light rain and drizzle on Monday, February 17, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital is likely to see a maximum temperature of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 10 to 12 degrees Celcius, with wind speeds ranging from 20 to 25 km/h during the day.

The weather forecasters have issued a yellow alert for the regions of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim due to dense fog on Monday, February 17.

