/Is romance turning deadly? 1 in every 10 murders in India linked to love affair

New Delhi: “Pyar deewana hota hai, mastana hota hai…” the line from a popular Hindi song has often painted love as something carefree and joyful. But cases like this from Pune show a very different side of it.
One Ketan Agarwal, who was engaged and due to be married soon, died under suspicious circumstances. His fiancée Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan are suspected of being involved in the killing. The case was first treated as an accident, but the direction changed after the police examined the evidence. Both accused have now been taken into custody.
This case has revived memories of earlier incidents that made headlines across the country. In March 2025, the murder of Saurabh Rajput in Meerut shocked many. His wife Muskan, along with her boyfriend, was accused of killing him and later disposing of the body in a blue drum filled with cement.
The crime hit headlines for the manner in which it was carried out. Around the same period, other cases were also reported where relationships ended in violence rather than separation.
In April, a 27-year-old man was killed at Virar in Mumbai allegedly by his fiancée and her mother after objections were raised to the marriage. In February, a 22-year-old woman was killed in Bilaspur allegedly by her 25-year-old boyfriend after he blocked her on Instagram.
Spread across different states, these incidents suggest a pattern where personal relationships turn into violent confrontations.
The issue does not end with partners. In some cases, violence has extended to families as well. On June 23, a young woman, along with her boyfriend, was accused of killing her parents and younger sister in Bengaluru. The incident added to the long list of crimes related to relationships.
According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes involving love affairs or illicit relationships form one of the major categories of homicide in India. In 2024, the country recorded 27,049 murder cases, out of which 2,802 were related to such relationships. This accounts for roughly 10 percent of total murders.
The trend has shown a rise over time. Between 2010 and 2014, such cases made up around 7 to 8 percent of total cases of murder. From 2016 onwards, the share rose to nearly 10-11 percent, even though overall numbers did not increase. In 19 major metropolitan cities, 187 cases of killings in 2024 were related to relationships or extramarital affairs.
A study by the Institute of Psychology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, titled Analysis of the Psychological Factors of Love Murder Cases, offers some insight into such incidents. It identifies four common triggers – breakups, the entry of a third person into a relationship, infidelity and rejection.
The study also explains how situations escalate. In some cases, trouble begins when a third person enters a relationship and creates tension between the couple. In other situations, one partner is unable to accept a breakup and turns anger towards the former partner or the new person involved. There are also cases where suspicion of cheating leads to emotional stress that escalates into violent behaviour.
Taken together, these incidents show a repeated pattern. When personal relationships go through conflict or emotional pressure, some situations end in violence rather than separation or resolution.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.