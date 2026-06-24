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Is romance turning deadly? 1 in every 10 murders in India linked to love affair

Pune murder case brings back memories of past killings involving relationships, as police allege a fiancé was killed with the help of a boyfriend.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 05:17 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 05:17 AM IST
Is romance turning deadly? 1 in every 10 murders in India linked to love affair
Image Credit: Representational image (AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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