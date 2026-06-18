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Is Samajwadi Party next after Shiv Sena-UBT and TMC splits? Political speculations mount following claims of impending rebellion

The political corridors of Uttar Pradesh are abuzz with intense speculation as ruling coalition ministers and opposition leaders engage in a heated war of words over the stability of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 07:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Is Samajwadi Party next after Shiv Sena-UBT and TMC splits? Political speculations mount following claims of impending rebellion
Image Credit: IANS

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