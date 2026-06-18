/Is Samajwadi Party next after Shiv Sena-UBT and TMC splits? Political speculations mount following claims of impending rebellion

The Shiv Sena-UBT and TMC split have sparked a larger political speculation that the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha - Samajwadi Party - is also on the verge of a split. This comes at a time when six MPs of Shiv Sena-UBT and 20 MPs of the TMC have urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to recognise them as a separate faction and make a separate sitting arrangement for them. Both rebel factions are likely to support the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in Parliament.