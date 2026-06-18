/Is Samajwadi Party next after Shiv Sena-UBT and TMC splits? Political speculations mount following claims of impending rebellion

The Shiv Sena-UBT and TMC split have sparked a larger political speculation that the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha - Samajwadi Party - is also on the verge of a split. This comes at a time when six MPs of Shiv Sena-UBT and 20 MPs of the TMC have urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to recognise them as a separate faction and make a separate sitting arrangement for them. Both rebel factions are likely to support the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in Parliament.
The political corridors of Uttar Pradesh are abuzz with intense speculation as ruling coalition ministers and opposition leaders engage in a heated war of words over the stability of the Samajwadi Party (SP). The speculation was primarily fueled by UP Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar. In a series of provocative social media posts and public statements, Rajbhar claimed that a significant faction of SP Members of Parliament (MPs) is preparing to break away.
Rajbhar pointed toward the "son of UP's land of rebels" as the potential leader of this dissent—a remark widely interpreted as a reference to Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey, who rejected any plan of rebellion. Rajbhar alleged that the catalyst for this rebellion was the "disrespect" shown toward Brahmins at a recent SP event. He further suggested that rather than engaging in "Twitter and press conference politics," Akhilesh Yadav should focus on a "save the MPs" campaign to appease frustrated leaders.
The rhetoric escalated further with claims regarding internal pressure. All India Imam Association President Maulana Sajid Rashidi alleged that the party is "scattering piece by piece," while Rajbhar went as far as to claim that senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav had privately approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Rashidi claimed that Ram Gopal Yadav allegedly sought relief in connection with high-profile corruption cases—specifically the mining and Gomti Riverfront scams—in exchange for political cooperation.
These claims were bolstered by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who asserted during a press conference that "25–26 SP MPs are ready to break away," though he maintained that the BJP was not actively orchestrating the split.
Despite the intense political pressure and public posturing by ruling coalition ministers, SP MP Sanatan Pandey, who was the alleged focus of Rajbhar's claims, has firmly denied any intent to defect, dismissing the allegations as mere political maneuvering.
The Samajwadi Party has dismissed these claims as baseless fabrications and a calculated political strategy. SP National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav ridiculed Maurya’s claims, questioning his electoral credibility and labelling the ministers as "people who spread lies."
SP spokesperson Ashutosh Verma argued that these statements are a deliberate BJP strategy to counter the SP's 'PDA' (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative. Verma claimed the BJP is deliberately using leaders from the PDA community—like Rajbhar, Maurya, and potentially others—to create confusion, noting that upper-caste BJP leaders have remained notably silent on the matter.
Addressing the numbers, Verma pointed out that any split would require a two-thirds majority of the party’s 37 Lok Sabha MPs, necessitating at least 25 members to jump ship to avoid anti-defection laws. He suggested that the specific mention of "25 MPs" by BJP leaders exposes their intent to manufacture a crisis.
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