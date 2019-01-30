हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shashi Tharoor

'Is Sangam mein sab nange hai': Shashi Tharoor's jibe at Yogi Adityanath draws BJP's ire

Tharoor had tweeted a photograph of Adityanath with his Cabinet with a caption stating the irony that Ganga needs to be clean as well as sins need to be washed away there too. 

&#039;Is Sangam mein sab nange hai&#039;: Shashi Tharoor&#039;s jibe at Yogi Adityanath draws BJP&#039;s ire

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor after the latter took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's holy dip in Kumbh.

Tharoor had tweeted a photograph of Adityanath with his Cabinet with a caption stating the irony that Ganga needs to be clean and sins need to be washed away there too. 

Hitting back at Tharoor for his comment, UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh in turn advised him to take a holy dip to repent for his own sins. 

"How will he understand the importance of Kumbh? The atmosphere that he is in, the culture that he has been brought up in, he won’t understand this. You people have committed a lot of misdeeds, take a holy dip in Kumbh and you might be able to repent for your sins," Singh said.

After Tharoor's tweet, several people on shared pictures of Congress leaders taking a dip in the Ganga too. 

There are reports that Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with his sister and newly-appointed party's General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka will take a dip in Kumbh. It is likely that she will take charge of the post after taking the holy dip in river Ganga.

