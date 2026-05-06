Is silver screen still shortest route to Fort St. George? From Annadurai to Vijay, Tamil Nadu shows interminable love for superstars in politics

The Tamil Nadu exit polls 2026 were predicting a return of the MK Stalin-led DMK. However, one exit poll differed and it predicted a victory for debutant Vijay. None agreed. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. On May 4, the Election Commission of India declared the assembly poll results and it was Vijay’s TVK that emerged as the single largest party with 107 seats (Vijay won from two seats -108). Vijay’s emergence as the leader of the masses show that South India still reveres the film stars and their love for them is interminable.

The intersection of cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu is unmatched anywhere else in the world. For over six decades, the state's highest political office has almost exclusively been occupied by individuals who built their initial mass base on the silver screen. The political trajectory from C.N. Annadurai to Thalapathy Vijay reflects a fascinating evolution of ideology and star power.

1. C.N. Annadurai: The Scriptwriter of Dravidian Ideology

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Before actors took centre stage, it was the writers and ideologues who weaponised cinema. C.N. Annadurai (Anna) was a brilliant playwright and scriptwriter. He realised that the reach of cinema was far greater than public speeches for spreading Dravidian ideology. In 1967, Annadurai led the DMK to a historic victory in the Assembly elections, ending the hegemony of the Indian National Congress in the state. Since 1967, no national party has ever been able to rule Tamil Nadu independently.

2. M. Karunanidhi: The Master Wordsmith

Following Annadurai's death, his chief scriptwriter took the mantle. Karunanidhi’s sharp, poetic, and politically charged dialogues—most famously in the film Parasakthi (1952)—revolutionised Tamil cinema. He leveraged this mass cultural footprint to become a 5-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, holding the reins of the DMK for nearly half a century.

3. M.G. Ramachandran (MGR): The Cinematic Demigod

MGR transformed the relationship between fan and voter, shifting power from the writers to the actors. After falling out with Karunanidhi, MGR broke away from the DMK to form the AIADMK in 1972. In its debut election in 1977, MGR's AIADMK won 130 seats with a massive 30% vote share, a record for a debutant party at the time. MGR remained Chief Minister for over a decade until his death in 1987, heavily relying on his cinematic image of a "messiah for the poor" and launching groundbreaking social welfare schemes like the Midday Meal Scheme.

4. J. Jayalalithaa: The Iron Lady

MGR's on-screen leading lady transitioned into his political successor, proving that star power could be converted into absolute institutional authority. Jayalalithaa served as Chief Minister for over 14 years across six terms. She successfully pivoted from being a glamorous cinematic icon to "Amma"—a revered, matriarchal figure. Her populist "Amma Canteens" and freebie culture cemented a fiercely loyal voting base.

5. The Void: When Stardom Failed

Following Jayalalitha’s death in 2016, the AIADMK witnessed factionalism and succumbed to it, benefitting the immediate rival DMK. However, for ten years, the state lived without a heroic mass leader and it appears that they felt the vacuum. Though it may be a common myth that every Tamil superstar succeeds in politics. The state has seen major cinematic heavyweights fail to replicate the MGR magic.

Sivaji Ganesan: rguably one of Tamil cinema’s greatest ever actors, failed with his political party Tamizhaga Munnetra Munnani’s collapse in 1989.

Vijayakanth: Known as "Captain," his party, the DMDK, secured a promising 8.4% vote share in 2006 and even became the principal opposition in 2011, but eventually faded out.

Kamal Haasan: Formed Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018 but struggled to move past single-digit vote shares, eventually aligning back with the DMK.

Rajinikanth: Teased a political entry for nearly three decades before officially backing out in 2020, citing health reasons.

The vacuum now ends with Vijay’s victory. In the May 2026 elections, TVK shattered MGR’s 49-year-old record by securing a staggering 34.9% - 35.1% vote share in its maiden electoral battle. While Vijay fell just short of the 118 majority mark, his historic debut officially ended the 50-year-old Dravidian duopoly, thrusting Tamil Nadu into an era of post-poll coalition negotiations.