/'Is Siya having an affair?: Ketan asked father, repeatedly questioned her background verification

The Ketan Agarwal murder case continues to unravel dramatically, with every passing day bringing shocking new disclosures. According to police investigation into the case, the victim had earlier urged his father about his fiancee and the main accused, Siya Goyal's background verification. Ketan had reportedly grown suspicious of her after she repeatedly mentioned her alleged lover, and co-accused, Chetan Chaudhary, leading him to believe the two were involved in an affair.
According to the statement of Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, recorded in the FIR accessed by IANS, it was a common link: Narendra Mittal, who had brought Siya's marriage proposal to their family, saying she was his brother-in-law's daughter.
It was earlier reported that the Agarwal and Goyal families were connected through Mittal.
Mittal's sister is married to Praveen Goyal, making him Siya Goyal's maternal uncle and Vishal Agarwal's cousin. Owing to this relationship, Mittal was regarded as an uncle by both families.
Because of the existing family ties, the Agarwal family agreed to the match. After meeting Siya, they liked her, and the engagement ceremony was held in February at Bund Garden in Pune.
The investigation has since revealed that shortly after the engagement, Ketan asked his father whether Siya's background had been properly verified. Vishal Agarwal reassured him that Narendra Mittal checked everything and that there was nothing to worry about. Trusting his father's assurance, Ketan chose not to pursue the matter further, sources said.
Later, while the family was preparing to travel to Indonesia for a pre-wedding shoot via Mumbai Airport, Ketan's passport went missing. This incident prompted him to again question his father about Siya. According to sources, Ketan told him that Siya frequently picked fights over minor issues and asked whether her background had really been verified.
Once again, the family reassured him, saying that Siya's family was related to theirs, and Ketan was persuaded to let the matter go.
The third time Ketan raised his concerns was after returning from Lohagad Fort, where they had earlier paid a visit in May.
Police sources revealed that the victim had again asked his father whether he was certain that Siya's background had been properly checked. Ketan said that whenever he called Siya, her phone was often busy. He also mentioned that even when she was with him, she frequently talked about Chetan Chaudhary. He then asked his father, "Is Siya having an affair?"
For the third time, Vishal Agrawal reassured his son that Siya belonged to their extended family and that everything had been properly verified through Mittal, asking him not to worry.
With IANS inputs....
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