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'Is Siya having an affair?: Ketan asked father, repeatedly questioned her background verification

The Ketan Agarwal murder investigation has revealed that the victim repeatedly questioned his fiancée Siya Goyal's background and even asked his father if she was having an affair with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
'Is Siya having an affair?: Ketan asked father, repeatedly questioned her background verification
Image Credit: IANS

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