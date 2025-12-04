Is This The Last Supermoon Of The Year? Check The List Of Cold Moons That Appeared In 2025 And Know When To Watch It Live

As 2025 draws to a close, skywatchers have one final celestial treat to enjoy: the Cold Supermoon on December 4. This rare event marks not only the last full moon of the year, but also a supermoon—when the moon appears larger and brighter as it reaches its closest point to Earth. Known for its icy December timing, the cold supermoon promises a stunning spectacle in the night sky, giving astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike the perfect opportunity to marvel at one of nature’s most beautiful phenomena.

Previous Cold Moons of 2025

Earlier in the year, we experienced cold moons on October 7, November 5, and now December 4.

What Is a Supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit closest to Earth. The moon’s orbit is elliptical, ranging from about 407,000 km at apogee (farthest point) to roughly 380,000 km at perigee (closest point).

This December 4 full moon is the third consecutive supermoon of 2025 and will be approximately 357,000 km away, making it the second-closest full moon of the year. This distance also means it will appear brighter and slightly larger than a typical full moon. While the size difference is subtle—up to 8% larger—its brightness could be about 16% stronger than usual. Additionally, it will be fully illuminated just 12 hours after reaching perigee.

The Cold Supermoon Explained

December’s full moon is called a cold moon because it coincides with the coldest time of the year. It also marks the last of 12 full moons in 2025 and will appear highest in the sky for the year. With the winter solstice on December 21, the sun is at its lowest point, pushing the full moon to its highest altitude.

However, this is not the closest full moon to the solstice. Seventeen days later, on January 3, 2026, the first full moon of the new year will appear, forming the fourth and final consecutive supermoon.

How to Watch the Cold Supermoon

The exact full moon occurs at 6:14 pm ET on Thursday, December 4, but it will appear full the night before and after as well. The best viewing time is moonrise, when the lunar illusion makes the moon appear larger near the horizon. Although scientists have not determined exactly why this happens, the effect is especially noticeable during a supermoon.

For the best experience, find an elevated spot or open meadow with a clear view of the eastern horizon. Weather permitting, enjoy the last moon show of 2025 in all its cold, bright glory.

This story originally appeared on WIRED Italia and has been translated from Italian.

