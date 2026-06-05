Is Valley of Flowers open now? Here’s how to reach, best time to visit, trek details, and important travel tips

Somewhere in the higher reaches of the Himalayas, tucked inside Uttarakhand, there's a valley that spends half the year buried under snow, completely inaccessible, completely still. Then June arrives, the snow retreats, and the whole place wakes up. The Valley of Flowers is open again.

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What makes this place different

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The Valley of Flowers isn't just scenic. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which gives you some idea of how seriously the world takes its significance. During blooming season, the valley floor transforms into something that genuinely doesn't look real: a dense, sweeping carpet of alpine wildflowers in colours that seem too vivid to be natural. Rare plant species. Wildlife. Mountain air. It's the kind of place that's difficult to describe accurately without sounding like you're exaggerating.

When has it reopened?

The valley reopens in early June each year, once winter snowfall has cleared enough to make the trek passable. That marks the start of the trekking season. But if you want to see the valley at its absolute best, with flowers in full bloom, the whole landscape looking like something out of a painting, aim for July to August. That's the window. Plan around it if you can.

Where is it located?

The Valley of Flowers sits in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, within the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. Getting there takes a bit of effort, which is part of what keeps it special.

The journey starts at Govindghat, which you can reach by road. From Govindghat, you trek through Ghangaria, a route of around 16 kilometres in total. It's not a casual stroll, but it's not extreme either. The trail is considered moderate and is suitable for reasonably fit beginners. Along the way, you'll pass waterfalls, rivers, and mountain views that make the effort feel entirely worthwhile before you've even arrived.

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Entry rules you need to know

A few things to be aware of before you go:

Entry permits are required; don't skip this step

The valley is open during the day only

Overnight stays inside the valley are not permitted

Plan your timing accordingly. Most visitors base themselves in Ghangaria and make day trips into the valley.

What to carry

Mountain weather is unpredictable. It can be warm and clear in the morning and cold and wet by afternoon. Pack with that in mind:

Sturdy trekking shoes non-negotiable

A raincoat, always

Warm layers

Enough water and snacks for the day

Any personal medications or first aid essentials

Don't overpack, but don't underestimate the conditions either.

Travel tips for visitors

Start early. Seriously, get moving in the morning before the weather has a chance to shift. Respect the environment completely. This is a protected, fragile ecosystem. No littering, no picking flowers, no wandering off marked paths. Follow the safety guidelines. And take your time. Rushing through the Valley of Flowers would be missing the point entirely.

The Valley of Flowers doesn't give itself up easily. No road takes you to the door. You have to walk for it. But that effort is part of what makes arriving there feel like something not just another destination ticked off a list, but a place you earned. The Himalayas have a way of putting things in perspective, and this valley, in full bloom, is as good a reminder as any of what the natural world is capable of.