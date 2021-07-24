हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ISC Board results 2021

ISC board results 2021 today: Know how to download the marksheet

The CISCE said that the results will be published at 3 PM on the Council's official websites. Students can also check their results through SMS.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday (July 23) said that it will announce the ISC 2021 results for students of Class 12th on Saturday (July 24). In a circular, the CISCE said that the results will be published at 3 PM on the Council's official websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Students can also check their results through SMS.

Know how to check ISC Board exam results 2021 on official website:

  • Once officially released, the results will be available at www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org.
     
  • On the home page of the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2021'.
     
  • Select ISC from the 'Course' option.
     
  • Enter your Unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.
     
  • The instructions to view or print the results will be provided on the results web page. Students can follow the same to view their ISC Board Exams 2021 results.

Know how to check ISC Board exam results 2021 through SMS:

  • Once the results are officially announced, they can also be accessed through SMS. To view ISC Board exam 2021 results, you need to type your seven digit Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ISC 1234567.
     
  • After entering the above details, send the message to 09248082883.
     
  • Your ISC Board exam results will be displayed in the following format: ISC RESULTS 2021 <<UNIQUE ID>> <<INDEX NUMBER>> ENG-96, HIN-88, HIS-91, ECO-98, MAT-95, PHY-100, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE

 

