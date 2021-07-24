हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ISC Class 12th Board results

ISC Class XII Board results announced, know how to check at www.cisce.org

Students can check their results through CISCE's official website and mobile phone SMSes.

ISC Class XII Board results announced, know how to check at www.cisce.org
File Photo

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday (July 24) declared the ISC 2021 results for students of Class 12th. The CISCE published the ISC 2021 results at 3 PM on the Council's official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students can also check their results through Mobile phone SMSes.

Here is how to view ISC Board exam results 2021 on official website:

  • Visit www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org.
     
  • On the home page, click on the 'Results 2021' option.
     
  • Select ISC from the 'Course' option.
     
  • Enter your Unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

  • Click on the 'Show Result' or 'Print Result' option to get or print your result.

Here is how to view ISC Board exam results 2021 through SMS:

  • To view ISC Board exam 2021 results, type your Seven Digit Unique ID in the following way in the 'New Message' box: ISC 1234567.
     
  • After entering the above details, send the message to 09248082883.
     
  • Your ISC Board exam results will be displayed on your mobile screen.

