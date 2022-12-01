ISC, ICSE Exam Date 2023: CICSE Board exam timetable RELEASED at cisce.org- Direct link to download here

ISC, ICSE Exam Date 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has announced the time tables for the 2023 exams. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will be held between February 27 and March 29 and from February 13 to March 31 respectively.

ISC, ICSE Exam Date 2023: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of the Board, i.e. cisce.org

On the homepage, navigate and click on the link’ Download ICSE class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023′.

PDF document will appear on the screen

ICSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

The CICSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 would be released after the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023. The timetable for the Board exams has been released by a number of state boards, and the national boards are anticipated to release it soon.