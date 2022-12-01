ISC, ICSE Exam Date 2023: CICSE Board exam timetable to be RELEASED SOON at cisce.org- Steps to download here

ISC, ICSE Exam Date 2023: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CICSE Board Exam Date 2023 for ICSE, ISC is expected to release shortly. ICSE Exam Date 2023 and ISC Exam Date 2023 are often posted at the same time on CICSE's official website, cicse.org. Once available, students can check the subject-specific timetable PDF on the Internet, and the relevant schools will also make the dates known. The ICSE and ISC board exams are scheduled to start in February 2023. There is currently no schedule available for the 2023 ICSE or Class 10th board exams. The tests were held in April of last year because the board exams were delayed due to the relevant COVID circumstance. The ICSE Board exam schedule for 2023 is anticipated soon, and the tests would start in February.

ISC, ICSE Exam Date 2023: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of the Board, i.e. cisce.org

On the homepage, navigate and click on the link’ Download ICSE class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023′.

PDF document will appear on the screen

ICSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

The CICSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 would be released after the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023. The timetable for the Board exams has been released by a number of state boards, and the national boards are anticipated to release it soon.