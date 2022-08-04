Isha Foundation to kickstart 5th 'Human Is NOT A Resource' campaign from Aug 5

Coimbatore: Isha Foundation’s Leadership academy is set to host the 5th edition of Human Is NOT A Resource (HINAR) 2022 from August 5 to 7 at Coimbotor’s Isha Yoga Center. Built around Sadhguru’s key insight, “Human Is NOT A Resource”, the program brings together thought leaders, business and HR practitioners to discuss practical steps to enable a paradigm shift from human beings as resources to human beings as possibilities.

This year’s HINAR programme is centred on the theme of ‘Blueprint for Active Transformation.’ This edition will feature open, participative and probing discussions with actionable perspectives between speakers, resource leaders and the participants.

Calling it an event to understand the human potential, Sadhguru said, “A human being is not a resource - a human being is a possibility. It is just that there is always a distance between a possibility and a reality…A possibility means it is yet to be. Human beings have essentially come in a seed form. A seed realizes its potential only if it finds fertile soil. With the right kind of soil, one seed can make the entire Earth green. So, when you have a human being on your hands, if you think of them as a resource, you will never unfold their genius.”

The program features a powerful and diverse list of experts who will join as Keynote Speakers and Resource Leaders. This year's Keynote Speakers include Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, VS Parthasarathy, Vice Chairman, AllCargo, Ruchira Chaudhary, Executive Coach and Founder, TrueNorth Consulting, Amit Kalra, Chief Transformation Officer, HLE Glascoat Limited and Nina Chatrath, Independent Board Director, Oriental Hotels.

Best suited for CxOs, business and HR leaders, the program aims to bring CEOs and CHROs on the same platform to ‘build and enhance capacity for businesses as an HR-led capability.

Over the years, HINAR has seen participation from startups, family businesses, SMEs and large corporations. Prominent experts from diverse fields including Sanjay Behl, Ex-CEO Raymond, Saumen Chakraborty, Former President and Chief Financial Officer of Dr Reddy´s Laboratories, Mohinish Sinha, Partner Deloitte, D.N. Prasad, Former Director of Google People Services (APAC), Dr Talam Venkateswara Rao, Chairman, TVRLS and many others have featured as key speakers in the program.

Over 10 years ago, Sadhguru founded Isha Leadership Academy to provide the highest quality leadership education by combining external skill sets with tools for wellbeing. Isha Leadership Academy focuses on cultivating leadership as an innate and intuitive process – beyond strategies or techniques. Its guiding principle is the importance of first managing one’s own mind, body and energies, in order to manage external situations and people.