Ishit Bhatt: Why You Are Wrong To Troll Viral KBC Kid – Watch This Eye-Opening Video

KBC Viral Kid: Ishit Bhatt, a Class 5 student from Gujarat, recently became the center of a heated debate after his appearance on the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. While most contestants leave the show with applause and memories, Ishit’s episode sparked widespread discussions on social media.

Viewers and the audience at the show interpreted some of his responses as “rude,” which led to a flood of online criticism. Unfortunately, this scrutiny extended beyond Ishit and also affected his parents. The child, who left the show empty-handed, has raised many questions about our fast-paced, judgmental society.

After the video gained attention, it highlighted why harsh judgment towards children is unfair and urged viewers to reflect on how we treat young minds. The video acts as a mirror to modern parenting, encouraging empathy, patience, and constructive guidance rather than criticism.

This incident reminds us of the responsibility that comes with public attention, especially toward children. Instead of rushing to judge, it is important to foster understanding and support, helping kids grow with confidence rather than fear of public opinion.

Amitabh Bachchan Response

Amitabh Bachchan responded, saying, "Kabhi kabhi bacche overconfidence mein galti kar dete hai" (Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence). The episode quickly went viral, generating widespread reactions on social media. It also sparked discussions about the importance of balancing knowledge with good manners. While some people supported Bhatt, others felt that his parents and the show’s producers should have guided him more carefully.