/ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti network destroyed before I-Day, terror plot foiled: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Indian security forces had dismantled the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) ahead of Independence Day and foiled plans to carry out terror attacks across the country. Shah said more than 200 operatives linked to the network were arrested during coordinated operations carried out across 14 states.
Taking to X, the Home Minister said, "Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives."
He said the operations demonstrated India's "zero-tolerance" approach towards terrorism. "Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states, upholding a brilliant example of India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism," Shah said.
According to the Home Minister, the raids also led to the recovery of IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and CCTV cameras allegedly used for espionage.
"The network was involved in several terrorist activities," Shah added.
The announcement comes amid an ongoing investigation into the Pakistan-linked Shahzad Bhatti terror and espionage network, with agencies widening their probe into suspected operatives and their associates.
In late July, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested two key suspects in the module, suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Mohammad Hamim Mondal and his associate Arpita Sarkar.
Officials have alleged that the SBN used Sarkar to target the family members of at least six serving members of the West Bengal Cabinet. Investigators said the network's handlers remained in regular contact with her through encrypted messages on social media platforms.
The West Bengal STF has since expanded its investigation into connected surveillance and espionage networks in the region. Agencies are examining seized digital devices and tracing international communication links as part of the probe.
Further details are awaited.
(With IANS inputs)
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