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ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti network destroyed before I-Day, terror plot foiled: HM Amit Shah

According to the Home Minister, the raids also led to the recovery of IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and CCTV cameras allegedly used for espionage.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti network destroyed before I-Day, terror plot foiled: HM Amit Shah
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti network destroyed before I-Day, terror plot foiled: HM Amit Shah
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