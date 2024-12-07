Advertisement
PM MODI

‘ISI, Bomb Blast’: Mumbai Police Receives Threatening Message Against PM Modi, Probe On

Mumbai Police received a threat message on Saturday warning of an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 06:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘ISI, Bomb Blast’: Mumbai Police Receives Threatening Message Against PM Modi, Probe On Picture source: ANI

Mumbai Police received a threat message on Saturday warning of an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported citing an official. The message was linked to a phone number registered in Ajmer, Rajasthan, leading authorities rushing a team to apprehend the suspect. 

The threat text allegedly mentioned the involvement of ISI agents and a plot to execute a bomb attack aimed at PM Modi. 

Investigators suspect that the sender of the threat message may be mentally unstable or intoxicated, though a detailed probe is underway. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Notably, the Mumbai traffic police helpline has been the target of multiple hoax threat messages in the past. 

The Mumbai traffic police helpline has frequently received hoax threat messages. In the past 10 days, two messages threatened to kill actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. 

Salman Khan has previously faced death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Although Bishnoi is in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail for attempted murder and extortion, suspected gang members fired shots outside Khan’s Bandra residence in April.

